MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Series Continues With New Guests
Featured artists include singer/songwriters India Carney, Ren Martinez and Alex Pachino.
Curated and emceed by bass player and actor John Snow, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's live Music at the Odyssey series features a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop.
Sunday, Oct. 17 at 8.p.m.:
Featured artists include singer/songwriters Segun Oluwadele, Max Sheldon and Tori Schachne
The House band features musical director/bass player John Snow, with Misha Bigos on piano/keys, Harry Terrell on drums and Gabe Martin on trumpet.
Friday, Oct. 22 at 8.p.m.:
Featured artists include singer/songwriters India Carney, Ren Martinez and Alex Pachino
House band includes musical director/bass player John Snow, with Misha Bigos on piano/keys, Harry Terrell on drums and Aaron Rehs on saxophone.
Learn more at www.OdysseyTheatre.com.