MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Series Continues With New Guests

Curated and emceed by bass player and actor John Snow, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's live Music at the Odyssey series features a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop.

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 8.p.m. :

Featured artists include singer/songwriters Segun Oluwadele, Max Sheldon and Tori Schachne

The House band features musical director/bass player John Snow, with Misha Bigos on piano/keys, Harry Terrell on drums and Gabe Martin on trumpet.

Friday, Oct. 22 at 8.p.m. :

Featured artists include singer/songwriters India Carney, Ren Martinez and Alex Pachino

House band includes musical director/bass player John Snow, with Misha Bigos on piano/keys, Harry Terrell on drums and Aaron Rehs on saxophone.



Learn more at www.OdysseyTheatre.com.