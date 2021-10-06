Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Series Continues With New Guests

pixeltracker

Featured artists include singer/songwriters India Carney, Ren Martinez and Alex Pachino.

Oct. 6, 2021  

MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Series Continues With New Guests

Curated and emceed by bass player and actor John Snow, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's live Music at the Odyssey series features a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop.

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 8.p.m.:

Featured artists include singer/songwriters Segun Oluwadele, Max Sheldon and Tori Schachne

The House band features musical director/bass player John Snow, with Misha Bigos on piano/keys, Harry Terrell on drums and Gabe Martin on trumpet.

Friday, Oct. 22 at 8.p.m.:

Featured artists include singer/songwriters India Carney, Ren Martinez and Alex Pachino

House band includes musical director/bass player John Snow, with Misha Bigos on piano/keys, Harry Terrell on drums and Aaron Rehs on saxophone.


Learn more at www.OdysseyTheatre.com.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You

  • A YOUNG ACTOR PREPARES Book Launch Announced
  • Andrew Rannells & More Join CAMEO CARES Benefit for Mental Health Nonprofits
  • An Evening With Branford Marsalis Will Be Performed at The Soraya This Month
  • The Music Center Will Present Pilobolus' UP! The Umbrella Project