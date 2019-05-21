MONSTERS OF MAN: A SUPERNATURAL ANTHOLOGY, Premieres At The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019

MB Stage Productions announces production dates and cast for "Monsters of Man: A Supernatural Anthology" written by MB Stage Company Member, Sarah Ruttan Monsters of Man is the next play in their 'Nerds Gone Deep Series'.

The show explores the inner and external workings of the human psyche in a series of nine vignettes. The pieces combine elements of the everyday with a splash of the supernatural.

A journey through the stories and lives of individuals who show that sometimes the most terrifying monsters of all are the ones we create ourselves and the things we fear are not always the creatures that go bump in the night.

The Flight Theater at The Complex Hollywood, 6472 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Tickets: $10, mbstage.com/tickets or hff19.org/6214.





