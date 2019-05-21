MONSTERS OF MAN: A SUPERNATURAL ANTHOLOGY, Premieres At The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019

May. 21, 2019  

MONSTERS OF MAN: A SUPERNATURAL ANTHOLOGY, Premieres At The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019

MB Stage Productions announces production dates and cast for "Monsters of Man: A Supernatural Anthology" written by MB Stage Company Member, Sarah Ruttan Monsters of Man is the next play in their 'Nerds Gone Deep Series'.

The show explores the inner and external workings of the human psyche in a series of nine vignettes. The pieces combine elements of the everyday with a splash of the supernatural.

A journey through the stories and lives of individuals who show that sometimes the most terrifying monsters of all are the ones we create ourselves and the things we fear are not always the creatures that go bump in the night.

The Flight Theater at The Complex Hollywood, 6472 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Tickets: $10, mbstage.com/tickets or hff19.org/6214.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Vibrant Emotional Health Hosts 27th Gala
  • American Art Awards Announces The 25 Best Galleries & Museums For 2019
  • SILVER BULLET Opens As Part Of Hollywood Fringe Festival
  • The Color Collective Returns To The 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival!
  • Music Center Announces ADES & MCGREGOR: A DANCE COLLABORATION
  • Immersive Sci-Fi Satire LIFE PLAN Premieres at Fringe

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup