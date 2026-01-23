Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Unveils Oscar-Themed Programming

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has detailed its new programming series, Oscars Season at the Academy Museum, running now through March 22. Visit here to buy tickets and see the complete Oscars Season program schedule.

The programming offers audiences the chance to celebrate the 98th Oscars and immerse themselves in Academy Awards history through expansive, Oscar-centered events and activities.

Oscars Season will see the Academy Museum campus activated for visitors to experience in-gallery tours, Oscar Nominee Spotlights, exclusive store merchandise, special pricing for The Oscars® Experience presented in the East West Bank Gallery, Oscar-winning film screenings, and the Official Oscars® Watch Party—an evening to view the broadcast and celebrate this year’s nominees and iconic Oscars moments.

The Academy Museum will introduce several updates across its galleries during Oscar season. From January 14 through March 25, an Oscars-themed montage will be featured in the first-floor Spielberg Gallery.

On February 14, the Academy Awards History Gallery will debut a new rotation of iconic red carpet fashion outfits, including a gown worn by Elizabeth Taylor at the 42nd Oscars in 1970, a tuxedo worn by Paul Reubens at the 60th Oscars in 1987, and Sharon Stone's ensemble worn to the 68th Oscars in 1996.

Additionally, on March 1, the museum will open a new gallery titled 19 Branches of the Academy, featuring texts and behind-the-scenes photographs of Academy members from different professions, and illustrating the governing structure of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Curated in collaboration with the Governors of all 19 Academy branches, this gallery will highlight filmmakers at work and reveal the talents and careers that continue to shape excellence in the film industry.

The Academy Museum Store will also expand its collection of exclusive Oscars merchandise for the 98th Oscars. The collection includes an "I'd Like to Thank the Academy" crewneck sweatshirt, mesh back trucker hat, notecard set, and sticker.

On Sunday afternoons this January and February, the museum’s popular Oscar® Sundays series will screen films recognized at the Oscars for their achievements in sound design, mixing, and editing. Screenings will be held in the David Geffen Theater and are free with general admission. Titles in the program include It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963), The Towering Inferno (1974), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), and Sound of Metal (2020).

February 21 to March 14 will include Oscars Gallery Tours of the Academy Awards History Gallery and Oscars Gallery, which will explore the history behind the film industry’s biggest night and provide insights into historic and memorable Oscar winners. An additional After the Oscars tour will take place on March 16.

From March 7 to 14, leading up to the Oscars broadcast on March 15, guests can enjoy screenings of all Oscar-nominated documentary, live action and animated short ﬁlms and attend Nominee Spotlights with this year’s nominated ﬁlmmakers in the Animated Short Film, Animated Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, Live Action Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Picture categories.

On the days of the Animated Short Film, Animated Feature Film, and Makeup and Hairstyling nominee programs, visitors can view a showcase of items from the nominated films in those award categories for free in the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby.

On Sunday, March 15, from 3pm to 8pm, the fifth annual Official Oscars® Watch Party will celebrate the 98th Oscars. At this spectacular viewing party, guests will have access to special photo opportunities on the Walt Disney Company Piazza, access to the museum store, light hors d’oeuvres, wine from Clarendelle and Domaine Clarence Dillon—the official wines of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures—and access to the David Geffen Theater to watch the Oscars broadcast live. Reservations at Fanny’s Restaurant must be booked separately here. This event is open to all ages. IDs are required for alcohol purchase and consumption. Creative cocktail attire is encouraged. Ticket and event information can be found here.

After the 98th Oscars, screenings of some of this year's award-winning ﬁlms will be held from March 19 to 22 in the David Geffen Theater. The museum’s restaurant and cafe, Fanny’s, joins the Oscars festivities with a special cocktail menu inspired by this year's Best Picture nominees from February 6 through March 31.