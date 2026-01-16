Grammy House Returning to Los Angeles for Grammy Week

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Recording Academy’s Grammy House is returning during Grammy Week, running from Wed, Jan. 28, 2026, to Sat, Jan. 31, 2026, in Los Angeles.

This year, Grammy House is expanding to four program-packed days with new events and panels, more performers and panelists, and a record number of sponsors to celebrate music’s vibrant, diverse and influential voices leading up to the 2026 Grammy Awards airing Sunday, Feb. 1 on CBS and Paramount+.

Through immersive experiences, interactive installations, and digital storytelling, the cultural hub will serve to honor today’s dynamic musical landscape, foster innovation, and cultivate meaningful connections between Recording Academy Members, artists, fans, and the broader music community. One of the many firsts at this year’s Grammy House is a whole day dedicated to Grammy U, featuring a Masterclass and a first-ever mini music festival, further amplifying emerging voices and talent.

The Grammy Week destination will also feature Grammy Awards merchandise for sale and an Academy Corner, with information about Recording Academy Membership and all Grammy Organization entities including the Grammy Museum, MusiCares, Grammy U, and The Latin Recording Academy.

Grammy House Event Schedule

Grammy House events are all by Invitation Only, and invitations are non-transferable.

Land Welcoming Provided by the San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians Gabrieleno/Tongva

Date: Wed, Jan. 28, 2026

Programming: 10 a.m.

Best New Artist Spotlight

Date: Wed, Jan. 28, 2026

Programming: 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Recording Academy will spotlight the dynamic array of emerging artists that make up the Best New Artist Category for the 2026 Grammy Awards. Hosted and moderated by five-time Grammy Award-winning artist, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and former Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam, each of the eight nominees have been invited to share their journey to the Grammy Awards and offer insights into their artistry.

Women In The Mix: In Session

Participating Sponsors: AFEELA, Dove, Redken, and Sharpie

Gifting Partner: Stanley 1913

Date: Wed, Jan. 28, 2026

Programming: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

A celebratory afternoon honoring and amplifying the voices of women in music. Attendees will celebrate all women in music with keynote remarks and panel participation by Ethiopia Habtemariam, INK, Maggie Rose, and Paula Kaminsky, and a special live performance from Maggie Rose. The event will also feature a performance from violinists from the University of Southern California.

A Celebration of Black Creators

Participating Sponsor: PATRÓN Tequila

Gifting Partner: Coco and Breezy

Date: Wed, Jan. 28, 2026

Programming: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Presented by the Black Music Collective, this celebration brings together the next wave of Black creators, talent and professionals impacting today's music industry. Featuring opening remarks by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and co-chairs of the Black Music Collective, Grammy Award-winning poet J. Ivy and artist and songwriter Torae Carr; a performance by Chair of the Board of Trustees Dr. Chelsey Green with Jeremy Green; and a Jam Session hosted by Stevie Mackey, featuring Grammy nominee Durand Bernarr and additional performers.

Forging Tomorrow’s Music Landscape Today

Date: Thurs, Jan. 29, 2026

Programming: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

With the rise of artificial intelligence, the music industry is ever-evolving, as is the role of the artist. Whether you’re a performer, songwriter, or studio professional, this multi-artist panel including musician, producer, tech founder and futurist will.i.am, moderated by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., explores how AI is changing the craft of music and how the music community is responding.

Global Mixtape

Date: Thurs, Jan. 29, 2026

Programming: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This showcase provides a platform for rising worldwide stars to shine and celebrate the sounds, creativity and artistry of the next generation of global talent. Featuring ADÉLA, Hajaj, and Paloma Morphy, and hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist Tony Succar.

Grammy U Masterclass

Participating Sponsors: Mastercard, Sony’s Pro Audio Div., Vaseline

Date: Fri, Jan. 30, 2026

Programming: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Livestream: 1 p.m. PT

A conversation with Grammy nominee YUNGBLUD offering insight into his career and advice for the next generation. The event will kick off with a welcome mixer where Grammy U members can connect. Grammy U members are invited to attend this event in-person, and programming will be livestreamed for the public on the Grammys YouTube & Twitch channels.

Grammy U Soundstage

Participating Sponsors: Pacsun and Redken

Date: Fri, Jan. 30, 2026

Programming: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The first-ever Grammy U festival will feature three stages with live music by Grammy U members, emerging talent and special performances by Grammy nominees Durand Bernarr and Los Wizzards. Activations all evening will be geared toward uplifting and celebrating the next generation of music creators and professionals. Coca-Cola will debut an exclusive clip from the Coca-Cola Anthem for the FIFA World Cup 26™ released via Real Thing Records.

A2IM Independent Breakfast

Date: Sat, Jan. 31, 2026

Programming: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

A2IM will host its Private Annual Independent Breakfast at Grammy House. This annual breakfast is an opportunity for the independent artist community to connect and celebrate during Grammy Week.

Golden Hour

Presented by AFEELA

Participating Sponsors: Amazon Music and Gold House

Date: Sat, Jan. 31, 2026

Programming: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

An afternoon amplifying the Gold Music Alliance and celebrating the incredible cultural milestones achieved by AAPI+ (Asian American and Pacific Islander) music creators, featuring performances by ARKAI and Stephanie Poetri, and immersive brand activations.

Academy Proud

Date: Sat, Jan. 31, 2026

Programming: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

A celebration to support and amplify the voices of the Queer community and its allies in music with special performances by drag icon Sasha Colby, Grammy-nominated artist and advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community Zara Larsson, singer and songwriter ZEE MACHINE, and hosted by Jus10.