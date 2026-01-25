Disney Favorites THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG and LADY AND THE TRAMP to Play at El Capitan Theatre

There will be screenings of the beloved movies in February.
Two beloved romantic classics make their big screen returns to the El Capitan Theatre for limited engagements! Disney’s The Princess and the Frog runs February 5 through 11 and Disney’s Lady and the Tramp runs February 12 through 18. Tickets are on sale now!
Guests can take a picture at the Lady and the Tramp themed photo op.
Guests also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to a Sweetheart Dinner and a Movie! $75 Package includes Dinner at Miceli’s Italian Restaurant and a reserved ticket to either The Princess and the Frog or Lady and the Tramp at 7 p.m. February 5 through 8 or February 12 through 13 and February 15. Limited tickets available, and advanced reservations are required by calling 1-800-DISNEY-6 (347-6396).
Daily showtimes for both The Princess and the Frog and Lady & the Tramp are 10 a.m. (only available on Saturday and Sunday), 1 p.m., 4:00pm, and 7 p.m. Dates and showtimes are subject to change. Tickets for showtimes are $14 for guests of all ages. A limited time offer of $5 Tickets on Tuesdays is also available! While supplies last.
A special Bayou Buddies ticket offer is available for $20 for The Princess and the Frog and includes 2 tickets. A special Paw Pair ticket offer is available for $20 for Lady and the Tramp.
Videos