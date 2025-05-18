MIKE BLAHA: INTERNATIONAL JOKE Joins Hollywood Fringe Line Up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mike Blaha: Internaitonal Joke will join the Hollywood Fringe line up this summer. Performances will be on June 9, June 19, and June 28 at The Broadwater (Studio) 1078 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Run time is sixty minutes.

Join Mike on his global travels in search of the best joke in the world. On the way, have a good laugh with him (or at him – hey, a laugh’s a laugh) as he avoids getting murdered in Sarajevo, gets mocked by a monkey in Bali, and gets mugged on the Paris Metro... all in the name of comedy.

Fringe Management (Producer) has produced over 125 shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. In London, they produced the worldwide comedy sensation The Pajama Men (Shenoah Allen and Mark Chavez) (The Times Double Act of the Year) in Versus vs. Versus and Last Stand to Reason both of which were sold-out runs at the Soho Theater in London. Fringe Management has also produced over 25 shows at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, including Richard Parker (Best International Production) and Afghanistan is Not Funny” (Best International Production). Their other U.S. stage credits include Latina Christmas Special and Bard Overboard at the Soho Playhouse Off Broadway. and runt (L.A., Chicago, Minneapolis, New York). Their production of Bukowsical won the Best Musical Award at the New York Fringe. Expanding their global reach to include the second largest Fringe Festival in the world after Edinburgh, Fringe Management’s production of Blood of the Lamb won the overall Critic’s Prize for Best Show at the Adelaide Fringe in 2024.

