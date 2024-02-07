MERCURY West Coast Premiere Extended at The Road Theatre Company

See the production now through March 2.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

The West Coast premiere of MERCURY, written by Steve Yockey (“The Flight Attendant,” “Dead Boy Detectives”) and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky (Steve Yockey’s Reykjavík, Through the Eye of A Needle)is extending through Saturday, March 2 at the Road Theatre Company.
 
Three stories cross outside of Portland, OR in a pitch-black comedy with an illicit affair, a couple hanging on by a thread, bears at the window, the deadliest curiosity shop on the west coast, and a missing dog named Mr. Bundles. No one's happy, people stop being nice, and blood spills. This mash up of myth, missing empathy, and "good neighbors" explores what happens when the mercury rises.                                                                                                                             
            

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

STEVE YOCKEY (Playwright) is a Los Angeles-based writer. His plays Bellwether, Pluto, Afterlife, Octopus, Large Animal Games, Subculture, Cartoon, Very Still & Hard to See, Blackberry Winter, The Thrush & The Woodpecker, The Fisherman’s Wife, Wolves, Disassembly, and Niagara Falls are published and licensed by Concord Theatricals. Mr. Yockey holds an MFA from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. He was a Co-Executive Producer on the series “Supernatural” and is the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated creator/showrunner of HBO Max’s darkly comedic thriller “The Flight Attendant.” He is also the creator/showrunner of Netflix’s “Dead Boy Detectives,” adapted from the cult Vertigo/DC comic books.
 
Ann Hearn TOBOLOWSKY (Director) Most recently at The Road Theatre, Ann directed, Scintilla, by Alessandro Camon.  Other directing credits for The Road: Reykjavík by Steve Yockey, a filmed live play, produced in 2021 in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic.  The film has recently won the award for Best Stage Play at the Swedish International Film Festival and Ediplay International Film Festival.  Jami Brandli’s Through the Eye of a Needle and roughly twenty readings for The Road’s Word series, Summer Playwrights Festivals, and Under Construction.  For Theatre 40:  The Half Light, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Silent Sky, Good People, As Good As Gold, Bus Stop, Holy Days, Driving Miss Daisy, and Another Part of the Forest.  For Skylight Theatre, play readings of works by Shem Bitterman and Wendy Kout, and two short charming plays by Anna Mathias inspired by the Beatles song Eleanor Rigby (Streamyard).  
 
The Cast of MERCURY will feature: Meeghan Holaway as “Pamela,” Andrea Flowers as “Heather,” Justin Lawrence Barnes as “Nick,” Danny Lee Gomez as “Brian,” Billy Baker as “Sam,” Gloria Ines as “Alicia,” and Christina Carlisi as “Olive.”
 
The Design Team for MERCURY is as follows: Scenic Design by Katrina Coulourides; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Sound Design by David B. Marling; Projection Design by Ben Rock; Costume Design by Jenna Bergstraesser. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. MERCURY is produced by Danna Hyams and Taylor Gilbert.

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

MERCURY is extending through Saturday, March 2; with added performances on Thursday February 8 & Thursday, February 15 at 8pm at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.
 
Regular Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm.
 
Ticket prices are $39; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can.  Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more.  For tickets, please call 818-761-8838; visit here or AudienceView Professional to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.  
 

Photo credit: Lizzy Kimball




