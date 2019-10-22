MARVIN HAMLISCH: A CELEBRATION Comes to Catalina Jazz Club

Steven Brinberg - best known for creating and performing Simply Barbra, the acclaimed all-live homage to the legendary Barbra Streisand - will produce and host an all-star tribute to Marvin Hamlisch at Catalina Jazz Club (6725 West Sunset Blvd) in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, October 24 at 8:30 PM. The evening will feature Edie Alyson (Little Shop of Horrors), Alan Bergman (Two-time Oscar-winning lyricist), Herve Coeur (Haitian singer and songwriter), Kay Cole (A Chorus Line, Bye Bye Birdie), Mary Bond Davis (Hairspray), Fay DeWitt (Flahooley), Nancy Dussault (Two-time Tony nominee), Joshua Finkel (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ilene Graff (Grease, I Love My Wife), Natalie Lander ("Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods"), Ashley Fox Linton (Wicked), Melissa Manchester (Grammy winning singer and songwriter), J. Elaine Marcos (A Chorus Line), Barbara Minkus (Funny Girl), Jenny O'Hara (The Odd Couple, Promises Promises), Noah Weisberg (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jennifer Westfelt (Wonderful Town, "Younger"), and David Zack (Sweet Smell of Success). Michael Lavine serves as Music Director. For tickets and information, please call (323) 466-2210 or visit SimplyBarbra.com.

In addition, Simply Barbra is currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film Hello, Dolly! with a special concert tour. After launching last month with a sold-out show at the Milford Arts Center in Milford, CT and three shows at The Crazy Coqs in London, he continues at Martinis Above Fourth in San Diego, CA (October 23), and The Green Room 42 in New York, NY (November 6). The show features songs from and stories about the film, as well as other Streisand hits right up to her current album Walls. He will return to The Green Room 42 in New York, NY on December 11 for Simply Barbra: A Christmas Show.

Simply Barbra, written and performed by Steven Brinberg, is updated annually as he travels the globe with the show. The first Simply Barbra show began in Brinberg's native New York where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, and Toronto (more cities than the real Barbra). Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli.

Simply Barbra has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and is nominated for a 2018 Robby Award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Brinberg's film credits include Camp, Boys Life, Heavenly Peace, and Thirsty. His television appearances include "Blue Bloods" on CBS, "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," "Sally Jessy Raphael," "Jerry Springer," and MTV's "Celebrity Death Match." Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in Ivanov (Jewish Rep), The Wind Up Toys (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical Nightlife at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He co-starred on Broadway in the concert version of Funny Girl featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth. Brinberg has released two CDs, Simply Barbra: Live in London, and Simply Barbra: The Duet Album, featuring Kaye Ballard, Mimi Hines, Debbie Gravitte, Karen Mason, and many others.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You