¡MAMBOLERO! Comes to Levitt LA

¡Mambolero!, curated by Roberto Carlos - creator of the acclaimed annual production Boleros De Noche at the Ford Theater and, most recently, at the Chicago Symphony Center - invites audiences to immerse themselves in a vibrant night of music and dance. The evening celebrates the golden era of mambo, whose popularity soared in the 1950s and 1960s across Mexico and the United States, featuring San Fernando Valley's own Chicos Del Mambo.

The program also embraces the timeless romance of boleros with performances by Los Angeles' beloved bolero band, Los Rebeldes Románticos. This open-air celebration will be elevated by fresh talent from Los Angeles' thriving DJ scene, including Que Madre and Dave Salvaje of Noche Romántica, infusing new energy into a night steeped in nostalgia and rhythm.

The event is on August 29.