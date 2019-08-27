MACBETH Talkback Announced At Art Share L.A.

William Shakespeare's Macbeth gets a daring new production in Downtown LA's arts district thanks to 134 West. Directed by Alyssa Escalante, thisMacbeth, set in a near future desert landscape, will have a limited engagement at Art Share L.A. from Thursday, August 15 through Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Produced by Susan Lambert Hatem, Macbeth persists as one of Shakespeare's most popular and most produced plays because of its deeply human themes. And yet, there remains so much to be discovered in its haunting poetry. The 134 West team will transform Art Share LA.'s space, known for its many artistic and creative events, forMacbeth, which has the distinction of being the first play to have a full run in the space. For information and tickets, please visit http://macbethla.com.

"This production offers an alternate perspective of ambition, specifically through the lens of youth," says director Escalante. "This Macbeth is a cautionary coming of age story about the decisions we face in pursuit of our goals and the futileness of satisfaction."

134 West will mount twelve Macbeth performances over the four-week run, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00pm. Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $40 for limited VIP premium seats. Suggested age limit is equivalent to a PG-13 rating due to violence, mental health issues and suicide. Opening night will take place on Saturday, August 17 with two preview performances leading up to it. The first preview, on Thursday, August 15, will be a Pay What You Can (PWYC) Night. Patrons may pay any amount at the door or secure online tickets that start at $5.00. Tickets for the second preview performance on Friday, August 16 cost $15 or $40. During the third weekend of the run, there will be a Talkback with Cast & Creatives on Thursday, August 29. Art Share L.A. is located at 801 E. 4th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90013. For more information on the venue, please call 213-687-4278 or visit hhttps://artsharela.org.

MACBETH SYNOPSIS:William Shakespeare's Macbeth is a coming of age story of a young man at a crossroads in which he is confronted with the man he is and the man he has always imagined himself to be. Offered his heart's desire, and supported by the powerful love of his "dearest partner," Macbeth goes against his very nature to become king, but at the cost of his soul and the destruction of his sanity. The partners take a course of action, which simultaneously brings them all they ever dreamed possible while destroying the world around them and each other, leaving them with a haunting wisdom far beyond their years.

ABOUT THIS PRODUCTION:Set in the beautiful but dangerous landscape of the desert in a future reality, 134 West's production offers an alternative perspective of ambition, specifically powered by youth. Who better to bring the boldness required to conquer such a production than young artists who are in the midst of wrestling with ambition themselves?

The youthful but experienced production team from 134 West has collaborated before on Homeward LA and Confidence (and The Speech), but Macbeth offers an exciting opportunity to produce one of Shakespeare's most challenging plays. And Art Share L.A.'s unique event space is the perfect venue to realize the vision for this production. "Art Share L.A. has been a great partner for us," explains producer Lambert Hatem, "They have presented so many artistic and exciting events, but Macbeth is the first full-run of a play in their space. Our designers are inspired to transform the space and bring the audience into the world of our Macbeth."

In addition to Escalante and Hatem, Megan Ruble and Tristan Waldron round out theMacbeth producing team. Additional Macbeth production members include Scenic and Props Designer Courtney Dusenberry, Costume Designer Ariel Boroff, Lighting Designer Adam Roy and Sound Designer Jeremiah Pfleiger. Original compositions are by Tyler Westen with photography by Ashly Covington.

Macbeth Cast:• José Angel Donaldo - Banquo• Tommy Franklin - Duncan, Siward• Derick Gonzales - Young Siward, Ensemble• Dashiell Hatem - Fleance• Jonathan Hoskins - Murderer, Doctor, Ensemble• Nicole Knudsen - Lennox• Tatiana Caress Louder - Malcolm• Ashley Victoria Robinson - Witch• Megan Ruble - Lady Macbeth• Alexander Sheldon - Captain, Seitan, Ensemble• Akira Sky - Witch• Tessa Hope Slovis - Macduff• Amanda Sylvia Wagner - Witch, Lady Macduff• Tristan Waldron - Macbeth• Roberto Williams - Ross





