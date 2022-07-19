Lynne Fiddmont to Headline JAZZ AT THE FOUNTAIN on Fountain's Outdoor Stage in August

Jazz at the Fountain will continue on the outdoor stage at The Fountain Theatre with R&B singer/songwriter Lynne Fiddmont and her band. Ms. Fiddmont tours the world as a vocalist, and has worked with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Phil Collins, Lou Rawls, Barbara Streisand and Natalie Cole. In Los Angeles, she's appeared at the Catalina Bar & Grill, The Baked Potato, the Watts Towers Arts Center, the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, and the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival.

Her fourth album, Power of Love, is an eclectic collection of R&B grooves, ballads and heartfelt soul classics. "Lynne's music is hot! She's been mine for years, now she will be yours too." - Stevie Wonder

WHEN:



Thursday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

WHERE:



The Fountain Theatre

Outdoor Stage

5060 Fountain Ave.

Los Angeles CA 90029

(Fountain at Normandie)

ADMISSION:



$40

PARKING:



Allow extra time to find street parking.

OTHER:

Sandwiches, snacks and drinks available for purchase before and after the show as well as during intermission.