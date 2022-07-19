Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 19, 2022  
Lynne Fiddmont to Headline JAZZ AT THE FOUNTAIN on Fountain's Outdoor Stage in August

Jazz at the Fountain will continue on the outdoor stage at The Fountain Theatre with R&B singer/songwriter Lynne Fiddmont and her band. Ms. Fiddmont tours the world as a vocalist, and has worked with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Phil Collins, Lou Rawls, Barbara Streisand and Natalie Cole. In Los Angeles, she's appeared at the Catalina Bar & Grill, The Baked Potato, the Watts Towers Arts Center, the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, and the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival.

Her fourth album, Power of Love, is an eclectic collection of R&B grooves, ballads and heartfelt soul classics. "Lynne's music is hot! She's been mine for years, now she will be yours too." - Stevie Wonder

WHEN:


Thursday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

WHERE:


The Fountain Theatre
Outdoor Stage
5060 Fountain Ave.
Los Angeles CA 90029
(Fountain at Normandie)

ADMISSION:


$40

PARKING:


Allow extra time to find street parking.

OTHER:
Sandwiches, snacks and drinks available for purchase before and after the show as well as during intermission.





