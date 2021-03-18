Los Angeles Master Chorale's High School Choir Festival Culminates In Virtual Festival Day Video

Celebrating its 32nd year, the Los Angeles Master Chorale's annual High School Choir Festival (HSCF) will culminate in a virtual Festival Day video that will premiere on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 10am PST.

Featuring hundreds of high school students from 26 schools, the video will feature three virtual choir performances: "Happy" by Pharrell Williams, "Resilience" by Abbie Betinis, and "Es Tu Tiempo" by Francisco Núñez, all led by Grant Gershon, Kiki & David Gindler Artistic Director. The Festival Day video will also feature pre-recorded and highlights from past festivals, and can be viewed at https://lamasterchorale.org/high-school-choir-festival.

The High School Choir Festival, one of the longest running arts education programs in Southern California, is designed to deepen students' exposure to and understanding of the choral art form through a year-long experience leading up to the celebratory Festival Day, traditionally held at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Throughout the pandemic period, the festival experience has been especially meaningful for students, offering a continuous opportunity to connect and build community during an extended period of social isolation.

"There is great power and joy in the communal act of singing, even in a virtual world," said Grant Gershon. "Adapting the High School Choir Festival for remote learning has provided a much needed sense of belonging for high school students throughout the Los Angeles region while providing access to continued education in the arts, which has been proven to have a transformative impact, including contributing to one's overall well being."

Due to COVID-19, the High School Choir Festival has been redesigned to utilize online webinars, master classes and interactive Zoom sessions for maximum engagement during remote learning.

