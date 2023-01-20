Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Los Angeles LGBT Center Announces Inaugural Theatre Season

Los Angeles LGBT Center Announces Inaugural Theatre Season

Performances will begin at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre on Feb. 9 with Mike Bartlett's Olivier Award-winning play Cock.

Jan. 20, 2023  

The Los Angeles LGBT Center has announced the four plays that will comprise its first-ever theatre season, celebrating the depth and diversity of LGBTQ+ narratives and bringing them center stage. The line-up spans 88 performances, including world premieres, an award-winning comedy, and a radically reimagined musical-each presented in partnership with local theatre companies.

"Building on the Center's rich legacy of storytelling and community building, we're thrilled to announce our first full theatre season," said Los Angeles LGBT Center Artistic Director Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx. "It's an honor to champion these amazing stories in partnership with some of LA's most visionary theatre companies. Together we're embarking on an ambitious season celebrating community, collaboration, and connection."

Performances will begin at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre on Feb. 9 with Mike Bartlett's Olivier Award-winning play Cock, a comedic look at the complexities of human sexuality presented in partnership with Clearglass Productions.

The Center will then collaborate with Big Little Theater Company for the world premiere production of Miranda Rose Hall's innovative musical Menstruation: A Period Piece in March, followed by A New Brain, a gender-expansive, immersive production of the Finn and Lapine musical of "captivating eccentricity" (New York Times) about second chances and the urgency of art. Proudly presented by Celebration Theatre in April.

Rounding out the season is Nicholas Pilapil's The Bottoming Process, a dark comedy that tackles issues of race, sex, power and the model minority myth, which will make its world premiere at the Renberg Theatre in May, co-produced by IAMA Theatre Company and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Tickets range from $25-$35 and are available at lalgbtcenter.org/tickets

---

Los Angeles LGBT Center 2023 Season:

COCK

By Mike Bartlett
Directed by Taubert Nadalini
Presented by Clearglass Productions
In association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center

February 9 - March 4, 2023
Davidson/Valentini Theatre

MENSTRUATION: A PERIOD PIECE

By Miranda Rose Hall
Directed by Katie Lindsay
Music by Tova Katz
Produced by Camille Jenkins
Presented by Big Little Theater Company
In association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center

March 16 - April 16, 2023
Davidson/Valentini Theatre

(Monday performances of Menstruation are Pay What You Choose)

A NEW BRAIN

Music & Lyrics by William Finn, Book by William Finn & James Lapine
Directed by Khanisha Foster
Musical Direction by Gregory Nabours
Produced by Haviland Stillwell & Reed Stillwell
Presented by Celebration Theatre
In association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center

April 29 - June 24
Davidson/Valentini Theatre

THE BOTTOMING PROCESS

By Nicholas Pilapil
Directed By Rodney To
A World Premiere Production
Co-produced by IAMA Theatre Company & Los Angeles LGBT Center

May 13 - June 12
Renberg Theatre

About the Los Angeles LGBT Center

Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. We are an unstoppable force in the fight against bigotry and the struggle to build a better world; a world in which LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Learn more at lalgbtcenter.org.




Review: Donna McKechnie in TAKE ME TO THE WORLD: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM at Catalina Photo
Review: Donna McKechnie in TAKE ME TO THE WORLD: THE SONGS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM at Catalina Jazz Club
Read BroadwayWorld's review of Donna McKechnie in Take Me To The World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim at Catalina Jazz Club.
ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month Photo
ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month
Alice in Wonderland comes to Sutter Street Theatre this month. The production is by Kathryn Schultz Miller and directed by Mike Jimena. Performances run January 28 – February 26, Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm.
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE Opens April 14 At Theatre West Photo
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE Opens April 14 At Theatre West
Moose on the Loose, a comedy about an Italian family and a Canadian moose, written by Dina Morrone, directed by Peter Flood and produced by Dina Morrone and Benjamin Scuglia tp play at Theatre West.
Catalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During Fir Photo
Catalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During First Fridays At The Museum
The Catalina Museum for Art & History is traveling back to the 1950s during a virtual First Fridays at the Museum: History of the Catalina Grand Prix on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6-7:30 p.m. The presentation will cover the history of the Catalina Grand Prix motorcycle race.

More Hot Stories For You


ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This MonthALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month
January 20, 2023

Alice in Wonderland comes to Sutter Street Theatre this month. The production is by Kathryn Schultz Miller and directed by Mike Jimena. Performances run January 28 – February 26, Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm.
36th ANNUAL ROBBY AWARDS Announced At Theatre West, February 536th ANNUAL ROBBY AWARDS Announced At Theatre West, February 5
January 19, 2023

Theatre West will be the host venue for The 36th Annual Robby Awards ceremony, celebrating excellence in theatre in the Los Angeles area.
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE Opens April 14 At Theatre WestMOOSE ON THE LOOSE Opens April 14 At Theatre West
January 19, 2023

Moose on the Loose, a comedy about an Italian family and a Canadian moose, written by Dina Morrone, directed by Peter Flood and produced by Dina Morrone and Benjamin Scuglia tp play at Theatre West.
The Actors' Gang Presents UBU THE KING This MonthThe Actors' Gang Presents UBU THE KING This Month
January 19, 2023

Ed Rampell in his People's World review of The Actors' Gang Ubu the King said, “With any luck, Ubu will be extended into 2023.  I have a feeling we'll be needing a good laugh in the year to come.”  The Actors' Gang, happy to oblige, is bringing back its smash hit, sold-old revival of Ubu starting Friday, January 27
Catalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During First Fridays At The MuseumCatalina Museum For Art & History To Explore History Of Catalina Grand Prix During First Fridays At The Museum
January 19, 2023

The Catalina Museum for Art & History is traveling back to the 1950s during a virtual First Fridays at the Museum: History of the Catalina Grand Prix on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6-7:30 p.m. The presentation will cover the history of the Catalina Grand Prix motorcycle race.
share