Los Angeles LGBT Center Announces Inaugural Theatre Season

The Los Angeles LGBT Center has announced the four plays that will comprise its first-ever theatre season, celebrating the depth and diversity of LGBTQ+ narratives and bringing them center stage. The line-up spans 88 performances, including world premieres, an award-winning comedy, and a radically reimagined musical-each presented in partnership with local theatre companies.

"Building on the Center's rich legacy of storytelling and community building, we're thrilled to announce our first full theatre season," said Los Angeles LGBT Center Artistic Director Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx. "It's an honor to champion these amazing stories in partnership with some of LA's most visionary theatre companies. Together we're embarking on an ambitious season celebrating community, collaboration, and connection."

Performances will begin at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre on Feb. 9 with Mike Bartlett's Olivier Award-winning play Cock, a comedic look at the complexities of human sexuality presented in partnership with Clearglass Productions.

The Center will then collaborate with Big Little Theater Company for the world premiere production of Miranda Rose Hall's innovative musical Menstruation: A Period Piece in March, followed by A New Brain, a gender-expansive, immersive production of the Finn and Lapine musical of "captivating eccentricity" (New York Times) about second chances and the urgency of art. Proudly presented by Celebration Theatre in April.

Rounding out the season is Nicholas Pilapil's The Bottoming Process, a dark comedy that tackles issues of race, sex, power and the model minority myth, which will make its world premiere at the Renberg Theatre in May, co-produced by IAMA Theatre Company and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Tickets range from $25-$35 and are available at lalgbtcenter.org/tickets

---

Los Angeles LGBT Center 2023 Season:

COCK

By Mike Bartlett

Directed by Taubert Nadalini

Presented by Clearglass Productions

In association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center

February 9 - March 4, 2023

Davidson/Valentini Theatre

MENSTRUATION: A PERIOD PIECE

By Miranda Rose Hall

Directed by Katie Lindsay

Music by Tova Katz

Produced by Camille Jenkins

Presented by Big Little Theater Company

In association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center

March 16 - April 16, 2023

Davidson/Valentini Theatre

(Monday performances of Menstruation are Pay What You Choose)

A NEW BRAIN

Music & Lyrics by William Finn, Book by William Finn & James Lapine

Directed by Khanisha Foster

Musical Direction by Gregory Nabours

Produced by Haviland Stillwell & Reed Stillwell

Presented by Celebration Theatre

In association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center

April 29 - June 24

Davidson/Valentini Theatre

THE BOTTOMING PROCESS

By Nicholas Pilapil

Directed By Rodney To

A World Premiere Production

Co-produced by IAMA Theatre Company & Los Angeles LGBT Center

May 13 - June 12

Renberg Theatre

About the Los Angeles LGBT Center

Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. We are an unstoppable force in the fight against bigotry and the struggle to build a better world; a world in which LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Learn more at lalgbtcenter.org.