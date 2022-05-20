Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Announces Officers And Members For 2022-2023 Season!

The 2022 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has announced its current officers and members for the upcoming 2022- 2023 season. Founded in 1969, the Circle currently includes 17 critics covering productions across the Greater Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has held its first election since the COVID lockdown.

The new slate of officers consists of President Jonas Schwartz-Owen (TheaterMania, BroadwayWorld.com), Vice President Dana Martin (Stage Raw), Treasurer Hoyt Hilsman (Cultural Daily, Pasadena Now, Riot Material), Secretary Terry Morgan (Stage Raw, ArtsBeatLA.com) and Web Chair Ellen Dostal (BroadwayWorld.com, MusicalsinLA.com). LADCC welcomes its new officers for the 2022-2023 season.

Nominations for the upcoming LADCC Awards, which will include award recipients for both 2020 and 2021, will be announced shortly.

The current 2022 membership of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (in alphabetical order): Lara J. Altunian (Stage Raw, L.A. Dance Chronicle), Katie Buenneke (TheatreDigest.substack.com), Peter Debruge (Variety), Ellen Dostal (BroadwayWorld.com, Musicals In LA), Margaret Gray (L.A. Times), Hoyt Hilsman (Cultural Daily, Pasadena Now, Riot Material), Deborah Klugman (Stage Raw, ArtsbeatLA.com, GiaOnTheMove.com), Harker Jones (BroadwayWorld.com, ArtsInLA.com, LA Weekly), Dany Margolies (ArtsinLA.com, Southern California News Group), Dana Martin (Stage Raw), Myron Meisel (Stage Raw), Terry Morgan (Stage Raw, TalkinBroadway.com, ArtsBeatLA.com), Tracey Paleo (BroadwayWorld.com, GiaOnThe Move.com), Melinda Schupmann (ShowMag.com, ArtsInLA.com), Jonas Schwartz-Owen (ArtsinLA.com, Theatermania, BroadwayWorld.com,), Don Shirley (Angeles Stage on Substack) and Rob Stevens (HainesHisWay.com).

