Los Altos Stage Company 2019-2020 Season Announced

After a 2018-2019 season filled with heartfelt American stories, rousing musicals, and Theatre Bay Area Recommended Productions, Los Altos Stage Company is thrilled to announce its 2019-2020 / 25th Anniversary Season of plays and musicals, continuing its proud tradition of presenting bold, entertaining, and thought-provoking theatre.

Five productions are slated for the 2019-2020 season, beginning with the West Coast Premiere of Joshua Harmon's Admissions, a timely, new satire that explodes the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America. Bill and Sherri are the white, progressive-and-proud Headmaster and Dean of Admissions at a new England prep school, where they've worked for years to diversify the school's mostly white population. But when their son's Ivy League dreams are jeopardized, the family's reaction exposes a deep rift between their public values and private decisions. Winner of the 2018 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play, this play is a no-holds-barred look at privilege, power, and the perils of whiteness. Admissions performs September 5-29, 2019.





Nostalgia is in the air during the holidays when Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical

Radio Play takes the stage. The heartwarming holiday classic is retold in the tradition of a live 1940's era radio broadcast, including live on-stage sound effects, advertisements, and favorite holiday tunes. A man calling himself Kris Kringle fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day parade and is soon appearing regularly at the chain's main store in midtown Manhattan. When Kringle surprises customers and employees alike by claiming that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity. Watch the miracle unfold when the belief of a little girl makes all the difference in this iconic story. Miracle performs November 21-December 22, 2019.

Next up, the South Bay Premiere of the 2017 Tony Award-winner for Best Play. OSLO tells the surprising true story of the back-channel talks, unlikely friendships, and quiet heroics that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords between the Israelis and Palestinians. There was the stunning and iconic moment when Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat shook hands on the South Lawn of the White House. But how did such high-profile negotiations come to be held secretly in a castle in the middle of a forest outside Oslo, Norway? A darkly funny and sweeping play, J.T. Rogers presents a deeply personal story about the individuals behind world history and their all too human ambitions. OSLO performs January 23-February 16, 2020.

In celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday (b. March 22, 1930), Los Altos Stage presents Sunday in the Park with George. Inspired by George Seurat's magnificent painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte," Sondheim and James Lapine's soaring musical is itself an artistic masterpiece. The musical begins with the story of George and his model and lover Dot. As George struggles to find his artistic voice, he becomes more and more distant from the one woman who sees him for who he really is. A century later, George and Dot's descendants, grapple with the same issues of artistic ingenuity. Melodic and heartbreaking music, poetic lyrics, and quick, jaunty wit, reveal universal truths about the nature of art, love, and passion.Sunday performs April 19-May 10, 2020.

Los Altos Stage Company closes out its 25th Anniversary Season season with Robert Harling's celebrated Southern classic of family and friendship. Steel Magnolias introduces us to a group of strong, beautiful women who have a standing Saturday appointment (including a fair amount of verbal ribbing) at Truvy's Beauty Parlor in Chinquapin, Louisiana. The story centers around Shelby, who moves from wedding to childbirth to medical complications with a love of life and a willingness to bravely face its possibilities. Popularly adapted for the screen, this is the play that started it all. Magnolias performs June 4-28, 2020.

All performances are staged at the Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Avenue, Los Altos.

Season subscriptions (5 plays) are on sale now at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the Los Altos Stage Company Box Office at (650) 941-0551. Subscription prices range from $100 (student) to $170. Single tickets go on sale July 1, 2019.





