Long Beach Symphony’s Kelly Ruggirello Receives ACSO’s Executive Leadership Award

Long Beach Symphony has announced that President Kelly Ruggirello was the recipient of the Association of California Symphony Orchestras (ACSO) 2025 Executive Leadership Award. The presentation took place on the final day of the annual 3-day conference in Costa Mesa on August 9, 2025.

The Executive Leadership Award recognizes the chief executive officer, executive director, or managing director of an ACSO member organization for extraordinary leadership in the classical music field by advancing the mission of his/her organization, creating a vision that inspires others, creating strategies to overcome challenges, and uniting a team to meet the demands of the changing world of classical music performance.

Kelly Ruggirello has demonstrated 12 years of transformative leadership at the Long Beach Symphony, driving artistic excellence, community engagement, and organizational sustainability. Nominated by Issy Farris, Vice President of Operations & Education, Ruggirello is praised for her clear and compelling vision to make the Symphony an essential cultural force that inspires, educates, and unites the community through music.

“She doesn’t just articulate that vision; she brings it to life in everything the Symphony does,” Farris said. “Her leadership is inclusive and strategic, her communication transparent, and her passion contagious.” Under Kelly’s guidance, the Symphony has deepened its community impact through education programs, partnerships, and compelling performances. Her authentic and respectful leadership style has rallied staff, musicians, donors, and board members around a shared mission, making the Symphony a dynamic, resilient, and mission-driven organization.

Kelly Ruggirello also leads the Rotary Club of Long Beach, one of the largest chapters world-wide, as its 2025-26 President. She also holds leadership positions in the City of Long Beach’s entertainment strategic planning committee, the 11,000-seat Long Beach Bowl, and the 2028 Long Beach Olympics.

Former Long Beach Symphony staff member and current ACSO Board Member Connor Bogenrief presented the award “to someone with decades of leadership, championing accessible and inclusive programming, strengthening musician, staff, and work relationships in vibrant community and cultural partnerships, Kelly has left an undoubtable mark within and beyond the community.”

“In a field that embraces hierarchy, my management philosophy has always been one of an inverted pyramid, where I am at the bottom, and it’s my job to empower our staff, board of directors, volunteers, and musicians, providing them what they need so they can bring their best selves every day; and ultimately, we serve the community that we are honored to be a part of. So, it is with great humility and gratitude that I accept this award on behalf of all those I am fortunate to serve,” said Ruggirello upon accepting the award.

“As an arts service organization, ACSO is in the unique position to bear witness to the impactful work of hundreds of incredible people and organizations throughout the performing arts. Through our awards program, we can publicly honor and recognize those whose extraordinary vision, keen leadership, determination and grit, and unshakeable connection to their communities have been particularly impactful,” said Sarah Weber, ACSO Executive Director. “We are inspired by the awardees and the innovation, fearlessness, and deep sense of service they bring to their work."

Long Beach Symphony, in its 91st season, is the premier producer of live music in the greater Long Beach area — and one of Southern California’s most respected professional orchestras — as it inspires, entertains, and unites through the transformative power of music. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director Eckart Preu, the Symphony engages over 70,000 community members each year with exhilarating performances and innovative education programs. Learn more about Long Beach Symphony and its 2025-26 season at LongBeachSymphony.org.