Long Beach Symphony Opens 2025–26 Classical Series with Tchaikovsky, and the Music of WEST SIDE STORY

Long Beach Symphony will open its 91st Classical Season with an evening of passion, rhythm, and drama on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in the Terrace Theater. Music Director Eckart Preu will lead the Symphony in a sweeping program that spans vibrant contemporary sounds, virtuosic piano mastery, and timeless musical stories of love and conflict.

The evening begins with Sydney Guillaume’s Lavil Okap, a vibrant 2020 work infused with the rhythms and spirit of the composer’s Haitian heritage. Guillaume himself will join Preu for the pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m., offering insight into the work’s jubilant atmosphere and rhythmic vitality.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Fei-Fei returns to Long Beach after her triumphant performance of Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto in 2018. She will take the stage for Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, a breathtaking showcase of lyricism and virtuosity. Chopin famously described the slow middle movement as inspired by his love for a young singer at the conservatoire, a tender expression of vulnerability that Eckart Preu calls “music that can express love itself.”

The second half of the program turns to enduring tales of love and tragedy. The Symphony will perform Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, one of the most passionate portrayals of Shakespeare’s immortal lovers. The evening concludes with Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, a thrilling suite of excerpts from the groundbreaking American masterpiece. Highlights will include the Prologue, Somewhere, Mambo, Cool, and Finale, among others.

“This program is all about love, passion, and rhythm,” shares Symphony President Kelly Ruggirello. “From Chopin’s romantic piano concerto to Tchaikovsky’s timeless tragedy, and Bernstein’s explosive and popular masterpiece, it’s a journey that highlights the emotional power of music across cultures and generations.”

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. A pre-concert talk with Eckart Preu and Sydney Guillaume will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby, which will also feature live ensemble music and “The Third Space,” a welcoming area for audience members attending solo. Patrons can enjoy sip-and-enjoy beverage service during the concert, and the Terrace Theater’s iconic fountains and fire pits will enhance the evening atmosphere.

Tickets and Subscriptions

Tickets for opening night start at $39. Subscriptions for the five-concert Classical Series begin at $125 and include discounts, benefits, and customizable packages. Tickets and subscriptions are available at LongBeachSymphony.org or by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1.