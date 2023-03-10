Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Beach Symphony Celebrates the Eclectic Music, Stories, and Power Of Broadway This Month

Bravo! Broadway will perform on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00pm at the Long Beach Arena.

Mar. 10, 2023  

On Saturday, March 25, the secret power of storytelling through music comes to the Long Beach Arena as Long Beach Symphony presents Bravo! Broadway.

Audiences will be transported to a different place and time by the glitz and raw emotions of the best of Broadway's iconic musical pieces, performed by those who have commanded the New York and London stages--and accompanied by the grandeur of a symphonic orchestra.

There is something for everyone: From Funny Girl, to The Wiz, Sweeney Todd, Lion King, Rent, Cabaret, Chicago, Westside Story, Les Misérables, and Phantom of the Opera, to Dreamgirls, Hello Dolly, and The Tina Turner Musical.

The lights will shine bright as Grammy-winning conductor Dr. James Bass leads the amazing Long Beach Symphony and the stage is transformed by Scarlett Strallen (currently Gwendolyn on Broadway's production of Travesties and who played Mary Poppins in London's West End), LaKisha Jones (known as an American Idol finalist and for her role in Broadway's The Color Purple), and Hugh Panaro who played the title role in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera over 2000 times! Enjoy the best compositions by Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Kander, Bernstein, Elton John, and many, many more.

Bravo! Broadway will perform on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00pm at the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Ave.). Doors open at 6:30pm for the famous indoor picnicking as audiences bring their baskets with food, sweets, libations, and even costumes and table decorations. Tickets and savings are available by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1 or at LongBeachSymphony.org




