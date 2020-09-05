Long Beach Shakespeare Company Presents Streaming Production of AS YOU LIKE IT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The stream is available to view September 4th, 2020 - October 4th, 2020.

Long Beach Shakespeare Company is presenting a streaming production of AS YOU LIKE IT. The stream is available to view September 4th, 2020 - October 4th, 2020.

This is the streaming recorded version of the stage show. This is NOT a live stream.

Tickets are sold at a per household price. When purchased, you will receive on your print at home ticket a URL link to YouTube that you can view on your smartphone, computer, and some smart TVs and a Google link for a PDF of the program to print or view.

The link is available for you to watch any time that is convenient for you from Sept. 4, 2020, to Oct. 4, 2020.

Flex Passes and discount codes are not eligible for this service.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You