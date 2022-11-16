Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Beach Shakespeare Company Appoints Holly Leveque As New Artistic Director

Leveque trained at the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at Culver City High School and attended Loyola Marymount University.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Long Beach Shakespeare Company Appoints Holly Leveque As New Artistic Director

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company is has introduced the Company's new Artistic Director, Holly Leveque.

She brings with her both enthusiasm and experience. Leveque trained at the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at Culver City High School (including two years with the Actors' Gang) and attended Loyola Marymount University, where she earned a BA in Theatre Arts and an MFA in Feature Screenwriting. She served on the board of directors of Loyola's Del Rey Theater, studied abroad with the Moscow Art Theater, and has worked in comedies, dramas, and theaters across the Southland.

Leveque is no newcomer to the Long Beach Shakespeare Company, having acted for a season under the direction of both Brando Cutts, outgoing Artistic Director, and Helen Borgers, LBSC's founder and guiding spirit. Leveque began shadowing Cutts and theatre manager Dana Leach in March. She directed Peer Gynt in June, assistant produced The Wizard of Oz in July, and is producing LBSC's 2022 October and holiday shows. "Working with Helen, Brando, and Dana taught me so much," says Leveque. "I hope to make them proud in this process of transition and beyond."




FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS Comes to the Chance Theater Next Month Photo
FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS Comes to the Chance Theater Next Month
Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, announces the Southern California Premiere of “Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas” the stage adaptation of the best-selling series of books by Jane O'Connor and illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser. Book by Cara Lustik & Matthew Hardy, Lyrics by Matthew Hardy, and Music by Randy Klein.
Celebrate Your Holiday Party With the Long Beach Symphony Photo
Celebrate Your Holiday Party With the Long Beach Symphony
On Saturday, December 17, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver in its annual tradition of holiday favorites and sing-alongs. Enjoy conductor Morihiko Nakahara, the Long Beach Camerata Singers, and the Pops signature indoor picnicking, where audiences can bring their food, sweets, decorations, and libations to make this a true holiday party! Catering is also available. 
BREED OR BUST Comes to the Zephyr Theatre, Los Angeles Next Month Photo
BREED OR BUST Comes to the Zephyr Theatre, Los Angeles Next Month
Joyful Raven will perform her solo show, Breed or Bust, as part of the Soaring Solo Star Series at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, for one night only, December 8, 2022, at 8:00pm PDT.
THE WALTONS Cast Reunite Publicly For 50th Anniversary At The Hollywood Museum Photo
THE WALTONS Cast Reunite Publicly For 50th Anniversary At The Hollywood Museum
Just as families are preparing to gather in celebration of Thanksgiving … for many, the first time since the pandemic began … Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum in the Historic Max Factor Bldg) has announced that TV's most celebrated family, THE WALTONS, is gathering at the Hollywood Museum for an afternoon of fun and photos with fans.

More Hot Stories For You


FANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS Comes to the Chance Theater Next MonthFANCY NANCY: SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS Comes to the Chance Theater Next Month
November 16, 2022

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, announces the Southern California Premiere of “Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas” the stage adaptation of the best-selling series of books by Jane O'Connor and illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser. Book by Cara Lustik & Matthew Hardy, Lyrics by Matthew Hardy, and Music by Randy Klein.
Celebrate Your Holiday Party With the Long Beach SymphonyCelebrate Your Holiday Party With the Long Beach Symphony
November 16, 2022

On Saturday, December 17, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver in its annual tradition of holiday favorites and sing-alongs. Enjoy conductor Morihiko Nakahara, the Long Beach Camerata Singers, and the Pops signature indoor picnicking, where audiences can bring their food, sweets, decorations, and libations to make this a true holiday party! Catering is also available. 
STAND-UP TUESDAYS With Headliner Scott Wood and Host Mark Christopher Lawrence Comes to Chance Theater This MonthSTAND-UP TUESDAYS With Headliner Scott Wood and Host Mark Christopher Lawrence Comes to Chance Theater This Month
November 16, 2022

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz – Stand-Up Tuesdays.
BREED OR BUST Comes to the Zephyr Theatre, Los Angeles Next MonthBREED OR BUST Comes to the Zephyr Theatre, Los Angeles Next Month
November 16, 2022

Joyful Raven will perform her solo show, Breed or Bust, as part of the Soaring Solo Star Series at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, for one night only, December 8, 2022, at 8:00pm PDT.
Family-Friendly Pacific Chorale Concert 'Tis The Season!' Comes to the Segerstrom Concert HallFamily-Friendly Pacific Chorale Concert 'Tis The Season!' Comes to the Segerstrom Concert Hall
November 16, 2022

Pacific Chorale's family-friendly extravaganza “Tis the Season!” – considered one of Orange County's favorite holiday traditions – will fill the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa with festive musical cheer and delightful sonic wonder in back-to-back performances on Sunday, December 18, 5 pm, and Monday, December 19, 2022, 7:30 pm.