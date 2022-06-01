Long Beach Playhouse Studio Presents THE MOTHERF**CKER WITH THE HAT Opening Soon

A foul-mouthed farce about love, fidelity, addiction, recovery, and a misplaced hat, The Motherf**ker with the Hat comes to the Long Beach Playhouse June 11 - July 9, 2022.

Written in 2011, Stephen Adly Guirgis play, The Motherf**ker with the Hat is an unvarnished look at a group of street-wise New Yorkers who make a simple love triangle look tame. The story centers around Jackie, a fresh-from-prison former addict trying to stay clean and sober with an untrustworthy sponsor and a girlfriend who is fonder of drugs than fidelity.

The play received positive reviews for its open-eyed look at the complexities of relationships, addiction, and flawed people trying to find solutions to complex problems in New York's Puerto Rican community.

"This show is an insightful mix of what makes human beings endlessly interesting," said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse. "None of them are perfect. They struggle with their urges and appetites, they make poor choices they try to justify with moral relativism that never quite succeeds."

Executive Director, Madison Mooney, said, "It's a show with an edge. But, at the same time, it's funny and poignant. The audience gets to see every nuance of the characters' emotions. It's been described as an 'unromantic look at romance' which is the perfect description"

Long Beach Playhouse veteran, Carl daSilva, is directing the show. He said he fell in love with the script because no one is one-dimensional and their strengths and weakness intertwine to show a fascinating sample of the human quilt.

The five-member cast features three making their debuts at the Playhouse, D. J. Hale, Nani Strides, and Tammy Mora with two returning actors, Noah Wagner and Giovanni Navarro.

Mooney said, "Audiences will walk out of this show wondering why there aren't more stories written from the point of view of characters like these who may live outside the mainstream but have so much to say."

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

· Pay what you can Thursday, June 9 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

· Two for One Preview Friday June 10 - Tickets are $10.00

· Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on June 11 - Tickets are $27.00

SPONSORED BY THE PORT OF LONG BEACH

Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

To request an interview with the director, cast members or reserve your media tickets to this performance, please send an email to: pr@lbplayhouse.org.

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The box office is open Wednesday-Saturday from 3:00-8:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00-2:00 pm on scheduled matinees.