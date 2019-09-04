Local Theatre To Present Regional Premiere Of FUN HOME

Inland Valley Repertory Theater company (IVRT) will present the regional premier of the musical Fun Home at the Candlelight Pavilion September 17 and 18 for three

performances only. More information may be found on the website at www.ivrt.org or by calling (909) 859-4878.

Fun Home, a groundbreaking Broadway musical featuring the first lesbian protagonist, is based on a graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. IVRT's production features Ashlee Espinosa, Rachel Addington and Maya Fischbein as Alison Bechdel at age 43, 19 and 10. Miss Fischbein previously

understudied and played the role of "Small Alison" in the original Broadway production. The nine member cast also features Tracy Ray Reynolds, Katherine Washington, Abel Miramontes, Andrew

Barr, Lucca Beene. John LaLonde plays Bruce Bechdel.

From the website funhomebroadway.com:

One of the most groundbreaking productions ever to hit Broadway, Fun Home is the winner of five 2015 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home features music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and direction by Sam Gold, whose work on this production earned them Tony Awards for Best Score, Best Book and Best Direction.

Fun Home introduces us to Alison at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family - her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father - that connect with her in surprising new ways. This intimate and emotional theatrical experience is performed entirely in the round, bringing audiences closer to Alison's story than ever before. A refreshingly honest musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes, Fun Home is "a blazingly original heartbreaker and a nonstop treasure of invention" (Newsday).FUN HOME runs for 3 performances only at the Candlelight Pavilion Tuesday, September 17 at 7:30pm, and Wednesday, September 18 at 2:30 and 7:30pm. Running time is 90 minutes.

Reserved seating tickets are available for $35 for the matinee and $40 for the evening

performances. For tickets and information call (909) 859-4878 or go online at www.ivrt.org.





