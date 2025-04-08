'Little Women Ballet' Sets Return to Heritage Square Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Women Ballet will return to Heritage Square Museum this spring with its popular immersive site-specific experiences through dance and storytelling with Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy as they recount their story of sisterhood, love, loss, and family with five unique performances between May 23-25, 2025.

After rebounding from the tragedy of the Eaton Fire, where Little Women Ballet props, merchandise, painted signage, decorations, and many of the costumes were destroyed, Little Women Ballet thanks its many supporters for assisting in its rebuilding and is thrilled to be able to bring these special and unique experiences back this spring.

Pioneering more ballets about women and their stories, Little Women, is an original ballet, manifesting the coming of age of sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy as they navigate an ever-changing world as they learn to embrace their artistic gifts and share them with the world as a source of comfort. A delightful tale of family, friends, finding yourself, and growing up, Little Women will warm the hearts of audiences of all ages.

The Spring immersive site-specific experience features the season of renewal for audiences to enjoy being encapsulated into the beloved story of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. Each of the site-specific performances at Heritage Square feature a new seasonal theme, music, décor, desserts and refreshments, and different components of the Little Women novel told through vignettes of the Little Women story presented in ballet form. Audiences will venture into this classic tale for an immersive ballet experience. Meet all the characters up close, go on an immersive walking tour of the Heritage Square Museum, enjoy spring-themed desserts and refreshments, and join the cast in Victorian dancing at the end of each performance.

When attendees arrive, each guest receives a goodie bag with items to be used throughout the experience, including a colored ribbon — Pink for Meg, Burgundy for Jo, Green for Beth, and Baby Blue for Amy — which match the dresses of each of the sisters and lets the guests know the route and narrator they will follow. Complementary spring beverages and desserts are provided, and the finale invites guests to join in on Victorian Folk dancing with the cast. Guests are also invited to a meet and greet, including complementary photos with the cast following each performance.

Pioneering more ballets about women and their stories, Little Women Ballet pairs heartwarming life lessons with progressive ideas about women’s roles in 19th century America. Be part of the story as Little Women Ballet dancers perform in the historic mansions and beautiful private grounds of this iconic landmark. Heritage Square is the living history and open-air architecture museum which includes eight historic structures located beside the Arroyo Seco Parkway in the Montecito Heights neighborhood in the southern Arroyo Seco area.

A combination of over 20 dedicated professional ballet dancers ranging in age from 10-75, donned in 19th century costumes make up the cast. Several of the musical compositions used for the production are composed by Daniel Robbins, combined with classic Victorian pieces. Dr. Robbins is a noteworthy music educator, composer, orchestrator, and classic film music reconstructionist.

The spring Little Women Ballet site-specific immersive experience takes place with five performances on Friday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 24 for two performances; 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 25 for two performances; 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $62pp (includes a spring-themed goodie bag with items to be used throughout the performance; complementary spring beverages and desserts, and a tour of Heritage Square Museum through dance). Heritage Square Museum is located at 3800 Homer Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Spring Site-Specific experience at Heritage Square Museum and the June full-length ballet at the Pasadena Playhouse, please visit here.

Little Women Ballet, established in 2023 by Emma Andres, is a series of dance works about the classic tale Little Women- with the culmination being a full-length ballet. This work is a tribute to Louisa May Alcott and other female authors and artists and launches a movement toward more ballets surrounding women and their stories. As a female choreographer, director, and teacher, Andres, who is just 26 years old, believes it is crucial that young artists see stories that are uplifting, inspiring, and, most of all, center around characters they can relate to and admire.

The ballet features choreography that captures the essence of the characters and the pivotal moments in their lives. The dancers are coached in both their technical artistry and character development. Several of the musical compositions used for the production are composed by Daniel Robbins, combined with classic Victorian pieces from composers such as Debussy and Brahms, which complement the emotional depth of the story. It's a beautiful fusion of dance and literature, bringing the beloved characters and their experiences to life on stage.

Little Women Ballet has evolved into many forms, including several Dynamic Productions and a short film. Little Women Ballet, the Immersive Experience is currently taking place at Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles. In addition, Little Women Ballet offers open ballet classes every Sunday, 12-1:45 PM, at Pasadena Civic Ballet. Intermediate and Advanced levels welcome.

Comments