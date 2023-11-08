Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Lineup of Star Magicians Set For Millennium Magic 2023

The event runs November 17, 18, and 19, 2023.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 1 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Lineup of Star Magicians Set For Millennium Magic 2023

Lineup of Star Magicians Set For Millennium Magic 2023

Magic Castle magicians George Tovar and Jeanine Anderson host and perform at our extravaganza of magic and illusion, Millennium Magic 2023. Here are the renowned stars of the world of magic who are scheduled to appear:

Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m.: Kerry Ross, Shawn McMaster, John Carney, Pop Haydn.

Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m.: Charlie Mount, Michael Rayner, Jonathan Neal, Matt Marcy.

Sunday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m.: Dennis Forel, Raven and Migz, Chuck Jones, David Martinez.

Proceeds from this event will support the ongoing artistic and educational activities and programs of Theatre West, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

As this is a one-weekend-only engagement, no complimentary admissions will be available.

WHAT: Millennium Magic 2023. A program of magic and illusion.

WHO: Jeanine Anderson and George Tovar host and produce for Theatre West. They perform with the area's finest magicians.

WHERE: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd.West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is in the vicinity of North Hollywood, Universal City and Studio City. There is parking available in a privately-operated lot across the street (fee charged, credit card only).

WHEN: November 17, 18, and 19, 2023. Fri. & Sat. at 8, Sun. at 2.

ADMISSION: $40. Premium seating $50. (near the stage) Children 16 and under, $25.

RESERVATIONS: (323) 851-7977.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here

CONSUMER ADVISORY: For ages four through adult.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 61st year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
THE SECRET GARDEN, THE MUSICAL Returns To The Chance By Popular Demand This Holiday Season Photo
THE SECRET GARDEN, THE MUSICAL Returns To The Chance By Popular Demand This Holiday Season

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, has announced an encore presentation of “The Secret Garden, The Musical,” presented as part of Chance Theater's Holiday Literature Series. Adapted from the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, with book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, and music by Lucy Simon.

2
Hudson Theatre Works Presents SNOW WHITE AND THE 7 DWARFS Photo
Hudson Theatre Works Presents SNOW WHITE AND THE 7 DWARFS

Join Hudson Theatre Works for their production of 'SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS' by Maurice Berger. Don't miss this enchanting show on November 11th and 12th. Tickets are only $5.00 for children of all ages.

3
Interview: THE MANAGERs Kevin Bailey Effortlessly Managing His Multiple Roles Photo
Interview: THE MANAGER's Kevin Bailey Effortlessly Managing His Multiple Roles

The musical workshop of The Manager world premieres at The Bourbon Room November 13th and 14th. The real-life story of the six degrees of separation between Elvis, Colonel Tom Parker, Ricky Nelson and Louis Jay Pearlman is told through the original songs by Ben Susskind. Steve Josephson directs the cast of Kevin Baily, Ted Barton, Steve Josephson, Payson Lewis, Douglas Nottage, Marguerite MacIntyre, Jesse Corbin, Travis Nesbitt, Jesse JP Johnson, Christopher Messin, Cecily Gish and Melanie Au-Yeung. Kevin, who wears two hats in this production as producer and as Colonel Parker, managed to carve out some time to answer a few of my queries between his producing and rehearsing obligations for The Manager and his current stint as John Boehner role in 44.

4
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present Kander & Ebb Musical Revue THE WORLD GOES ROUND Dir Photo
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present Kander & Ebb Musical Revue THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND Directed By Wren T. Brown

Rubicon Theatre Company will present 'THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND,' a Kander & Ebb Musical Revue directed by Wren T. Brown. Get all the details about the opening night on December 9th at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular in Los Angeles The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular
Pasadena Playhouse (12/07-12/23)
Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas in Los Angeles Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/13-12/14)
Mystic Pizza in Los Angeles Mystic Pizza
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (1/19-2/11)
The Queen's Cartoonists: Holiday Hurrah in Los Angeles The Queen's Cartoonists: Holiday Hurrah
Smothers Theatre (12/03-12/03)
The Harvest in Los Angeles The Harvest
The Count's Den (12/02-12/16)
Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution in Los Angeles Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
P3 Theatre Company (3/04-12/02)
Reset in Los Angeles Reset
Moving Arts Theatre (10/26-11/20)CAST
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/23-3/23)
Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/16-4/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You