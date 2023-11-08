Lineup of Star Magicians Set For Millennium Magic 2023

Magic Castle magicians George Tovar and Jeanine Anderson host and perform at our extravaganza of magic and illusion, Millennium Magic 2023. Here are the renowned stars of the world of magic who are scheduled to appear:

Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m.: Kerry Ross, Shawn McMaster, John Carney, Pop Haydn.

Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m.: Charlie Mount, Michael Rayner, Jonathan Neal, Matt Marcy.

Sunday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m.: Dennis Forel, Raven and Migz, Chuck Jones, David Martinez.

Proceeds from this event will support the ongoing artistic and educational activities and programs of Theatre West, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

As this is a one-weekend-only engagement, no complimentary admissions will be available.

WHAT: Millennium Magic 2023. A program of magic and illusion.

WHO: Jeanine Anderson and George Tovar host and produce for Theatre West. They perform with the area's finest magicians.

WHERE: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd.West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is in the vicinity of North Hollywood, Universal City and Studio City. There is parking available in a privately-operated lot across the street (fee charged, credit card only).

WHEN: November 17, 18, and 19, 2023. Fri. & Sat. at 8, Sun. at 2.

ADMISSION: $40. Premium seating $50. (near the stage) Children 16 and under, $25.

RESERVATIONS: (323) 851-7977.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: For ages four through adult.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 61st year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.