Lillias White Joins BROADWAY VOICES UNITE Benefit Concert

Tony Award-winning performer Lillias White has joined the upcoming Broadway Voices Unite Benefit Concert, which will take place June 22 in Santa Monica, CA. She joins previously announced performers Jason Alexander, Rachel Bloom, Merle Dandridge, Alex Newell, Rachel Bay Jones, and more, who will take the stage to raise their voices to raise awareness for Harvest Home, an organization transforming the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children. Tickets and sponsorships are available now here.

Hosted and produced by Harvest Home Board Member Merle Dandrige (The Last of Us, Hadestown), alongside producers and Stars in the House creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, this year’s event will also feature performances from Troy Baker (The Last of Us I & II Games), Kim Dawson (Vocalist), Carly Hughes (American Housewife), Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue), Rory O’Malley (The Book of Mormon, Hamilton on Broadway), Carly Thomas Smith (Jersey Boys, RENT on Broadway), Tracie Thoms (Station 19), Carlos Valdes (The Flash, Hadestown on Broadway), and more.

The program, directed by award-winning choreographer Lee Martino, will take place on Sunday, June 22 at 7:00pm PT at the Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Tickets are on sale now on the Harvest Home website, and for those unable to attend in person, the show will livestream on StarsInTheHouse.com.

“Harvest Home is doing the kind of transformational work that restores futures and reclaims dignity,” said Dandridge. “We’re honored to bring our voices together for these women—this is Broadway on a mission.”

Founded in 1985, Harvest Home provides housing and comprehensive support to pregnant women experiencing homelessness. Proceeds from Broadway Voices Unite will help the organization reach its $100,000 fundraising goal and expand its impact across L.A. County.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

