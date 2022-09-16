Lewis Family Playhouse Announces 15th Season After Being Dark For Two Years

After being dark for over 2 years, Lewis Family Playhouse is excited to welcome you back to the theater for our 15th Season! We look forward to continuing our mission to engage, enrich and entertain our community through the performing arts. Come to the accessible, affordable, and intimate venue and be a part of our Grand Reopening as we eagerly await to entertain you once more! From world-renown musical greats to beloved family classics, we have curated an exceptional season that will provide memorable arts experiences for all ages and cultures.

Tickets go on sale Sunday, September 18th at 10:00 a.m. online at the Lewis Family Playhouse website (www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com). Box Office will be open September 18th from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. for in-person walk-ups, or phone orders. You can purchase tickets at the Lewis Family Playhouse Box Office located in the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center at 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga or by calling the Box Office at 1-909-477-2752 during regular Box Office hours: Tuesday-Friday 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Kicking off the 15th Season we welcome everyone back to the theater where all tickets are $15.00 for Opening Night! Join in for the party on Friday, September 30th with The Random 1s, a 7-piece tribute band with One-Hit-Wonders of the '60s, '70s & '80s. Every good band has at least one great song! This night is all about entertainment, singing along with the songs you know every word to, and the excitement of being back in the theater with live music!

Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, Grupo Yndio, joined by Los Muecas, will perform on Saturday, October 22nd. Grupo Yndio is known for Spanish covers of English-language pop hits, but with a distinctive Grupero style. Their best-known hits include "Melodía desencadenada", "Línea telefónica" and "Herida de amor," Spanish covers of "Unchained Melody" by The Righteous Brothers, "Telephone Line" by Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) and "Love Hurts" by Nazareth. Los Muecas is a Mexican ballad group best known for their single "What an irony." Originally from Mexicali, come enjoy the sounds of guitars, accordion, and keyboard accompanied by soundful vocals.

One of America's favorite '70s pop-rock bands, ORLEANS with Special Guests: Peter Beckett the voice of Player and Walter Egan will perform Saturday, November 5th. With their signature harmonies, both vocally and on guitar, ORLEANS has produced charting hits including "Still The One", "Dance With Me", & "Love Take Time" to name a few. You'll recognize their special guests with Peter Beckett's voice from "Baby Come Back", and Walter Egan's from "Magnet and Steel".

If you like Piña Coladas, then you won't want to miss The Nation's favorite Yacht Rock band on Saturday, November 12th. Yächtley Crëw will reel you in with their great sound and high energy show filled with timeless '70s and '80s soft rock hits by Christopher Cross, Hall & Oates, Toto, Steely Dan, Michael McDonald and many more. Entertaining music lovers with some of the greatest songs ever written, Yächtley Crëw blows the crowds away with their live presence, group banter and on-stage antics.

To kick off the holiday season, bring the entire family to this festive musical evening with Debbie Gibson Winterlicious, performing songs from her long-awaited holiday album as well as beloved hits like "Lost in Your Eyes" and "Only in My Dreams". Get into the holiday spirit with classics like "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Sleigh Ride" and be the first to hear this pop icon's new original holiday songs live in this spectacular presentation on the Playhouse stage Friday, November 25th.

Continue the holiday season with Inland Pacific Ballet's The Nutcracker, Southern California's most spectacular production of the traditional holiday ballet. Performing weekends December 3rd through December 11th, adults and children will enjoy the wondrous journey to the Kingdom of Sweets complete with dazzling sets, beautiful costumes, and more than 80 dancers on stage!

Adding a fresh twist to one of smooth jazz's most highly anticipated holiday traditions, #1Billboard charting artist and Two-time Grammy nominee saxophonist, Mindi Abair, is celebrating with three of the hottest, multi-talented genre artists (all #1 Billboard artists themselves) from the younger generation on her highly anticipated Mindi Abair's "I Can't Wait For Christmas" Tour featuring Vincent Ingala, Lindsey Webster and Adam Hawley. Before the show, Abair and her husband Eric Guerra, co-owners of the exclusive lifestyle membership club Wine & Jazz (www.wineandjazz.com), will host a VIP wine and jazz tasting experience featuring select wines from their company perfectly paired with music. Jazz lovers from all around won't want to miss this on Wednesday, December 21st.

We'll be crashing into the New Year with the return of STOMP, an explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique production that appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. See what all the noise is about March 4th & 5th, 2023.

GRAMMY and EMMY Award nominated artist and composer, Celtic violinist Máiréad Nesbitt (one of the founding members of Celtic Woman) returns to the stage in CELTIC SPELLS, a new production of storytelling and spellbinding traditions. Set in Ireland in the early 1900s, Nesbitt plays the muse-for a young Protestant man who caught the eyes of a young Catholic woman. A spell was cast and there was an instant, soulful connection. Would they surrender everything for love? This nine-piece musical journey tells this passionate story through dance and vocals; these are their CELTIC SPELLS. Join the journey March 17th & 18th, 2023.

Skate away April 14th-16th, 2023 with Fairytales On Ice: Beauty & The Beast. See world champion ice skaters, cirque performers, and live singers whom bring this magical tale to life right on stage like never before! Fairytales On Ice is known to take original fairytales and spin them with upbeat modern music, theatrical storylines, and out of this world special effects all mixed with the live sport of figure skaters.

The classic tale of The Ugly Duckling gets a modern twist in an unforgettable theatrical experience by Lightwire Theater-NBC's America's Got Talent semi-finalist and winners of Tru TV's Fake Off. Lined with electroluminescent wire, the beloved story of The Ugly Duckling plays out on stage through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance. With dazzling visuals, poignant choreography and the creative use of music ranging from classical to pop, this production brings the story into a new and brilliant light. Praised by audiences all around the world-this is a must-see event for all ages May 6th!

Flame haired Irish sisters, Ruth & Joyce O'Leary known as "Sephira" - The Irish Rock Violinists, performing at the Playhouse Sunday, May 7th, 2023, are undeniably one of the world's most exhilarating musical talents having appeared with Andrea Bocelli, Celtic super-group; Clannad, and Enya to name a few. To celebrate Ireland, the O'Leary sisters will rock the stage performing everything from foot stomping Irish jigs and reels all the way to Led Zeppelin - from Danny Boy to the epic theme from Game of Thrones. These sisters will take you on a mesmerizing journey that will have you holding back tears as you experience their close sister bond on stage and blown away by their talent, expression and dynamic violin dueling! This is a show not to be missed!

On Saturday, May 13th join us to celebrate The Manhattan Transfer: 50th Anniversary & Final World Tour. This legendary quartet has achieved an incomparable career of pop and jazz hits, has won 10 Grammy Awards out of 20 nominations, and has been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Founded by the late Tim Houser, the group members are Janis Siegel, Alan Paul, Cheryl Bentyne, and Trist Curless. With 100 million records sold worldwide, their new release, FIFTY (Concord/Craft), celebrates their amazing history in a symphony format with WDR Funkhausorchester. Come sing along to some of their hits like "Operator", "Bird Land", "Boy From New York City" and more in a night surely to be remembered.

Wrapping up our 15th Season celebration of shows, Lewis Family Playhouse presents Inland Valley Repertory Theatre for Young Audiences production of Stuart Little, adapted by Joseph Robinette, based on the book by E.B.White. The beloved book about a mouse named Stuart who is born into an ordinary New York family comes delightfully to life in this charming adaptation. Overcoming many difficulties, Stuart resolves to face them with as much pluck, love and courage as he can muster. In doing so, he shows his beloved new family that great things can truly come in small packages. Bring the whole family to cheer Stuart Little on May 20th & 21st, 2023.

An intimate 560-seat venue, the Lewis Family Playhouse is the crown jewel of the 89,000-square-foot Victoria Gardens Cultural Center. The complex at 12505 Cultural Center Drive is conveniently located off the I-15 at Foothill Boulevard, situated on the North side of the Victoria Gardens Regional Shopping Center, with free parking available. The Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1:00p.m. to 5:00p.m.

For more information - For additional information or to purchase tickets for any of our performances please visit www.lewisfamilyplayhouse.com or call (909) 477-2752 or (877) 858-8422.