Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park presents CARIBBEAN KALEIDOSCOPE on June 19, 2022 as part of Levitt LA's 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park, reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting.

Upstream, the Caribbean band playing reggae, calypso, soca and steel drum music, have mesmerized audiences throughout the world and brought ultimate enjoyment with their message of love and positivity.

Prince Bernard, hailing from the twin Islands of Trinidad and Tobago, home of steelpan music. He has been playing the steelpan since childhood and loves to bring the sweet taste of the rhythm of his homeland to the world.

Chacombo, giving audiences insight to the musical traditions of the Afro Peruvian culture from the coast of Peru, the band is fun and enthusiastic, the shows are full of high energy, featuring the national Instrument the "cajon," along with the cajita and the quijada de burro (donkeys jaw).

DJ Adé Neff has been garnering enthusiastic audience response and critical praise for his wildly eclectic mix tracks to make people dance from Motown/Philly soul, to Afro-Cuban and disco beats, to new wave, punk and hard rock classics.

Caribbean Kaleidoscope, just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park

2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

June 19, 2022

4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

All programs are Free

RSVP recommended for event updates: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/340578989927

Parking:

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720

Learn more at www.levittlosangeles.org.