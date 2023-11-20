Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Standings - 11/20/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kristina Wong - SWEATSHOP OVERLORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 8%

Jared Price - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 6%

Laser Webber - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 6%

Dionne Lea - THE WAY IT IS...NOW - el Portal Theatre 6%

Shelley Cooper - JENNY LIND PRESENTS P.T. BARNUM - Whitefire Theatre 5%

Kelsey Harper - SOMETHING LIKE...MUSICAL PRESENTS LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Thymele Arts/The Jaxx Theatre 5%

Susan Edwards Martin - UNLIMITED! THE CONCERT - Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel 5%

Philip McBride - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 4%

Branda Lock - CABARET NIGHT - Little Fish Theatre 3%

Rebecca O'Brien - GETTING THERE! - Hudson Guild Theatre 3%

Walid Chaya - DEFYING LABELS - Musical Mondays at The Chapel 3%

Tanya Thomas - NATURALLY TAN - Zephyr Theatre 3%

Mazie Rudolph - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Jo Dellapina - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Broadwater Studio 2%

Kim Eberhardt - LOVE, DOLLY - Sierra Madre Playhouse 2%

Terron Brooks - HOLIDAZE HARMONY: LIVE - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

Ruby Lewis - STARLET - Three Clubs 2%

Synthia L. Hardy - BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY - Sierra Madre Playhouse 2%

Maude Maggart - HERE COME THE DREAMERS - Gardenia 2%

Jason Stuart - STAND UP COMEDY! - Comedy Chateau 2%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - el Portal Theatre 2%

Shirley Ritter Hatton - 2023 CABARET - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Katierose Donohue Enriquez - QUEEN OF FISHTOWN - Broadwater Black Box 2%

Cori Cable Kidder - A PATSY CLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT - Sierra Madre Playhouse 2%

Rainee Blake - TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE - Three Clubs 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Allen Lucky Weaver - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 10%

Renee O’Connor-Sura - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 9%

Rumi Oyama - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 4%

Emily Mikolitch - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

Leonel Ayala - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 4%

Seleyna Figueroa - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 4%

Warren Carlyle - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 4%

Alan Collins, Angela Mattern, Nikki Snelson, Heather Smith - ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 4%

Tori Cusack - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 4%

Hisato Masuyama and Paul Reid - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 3%

Christopher Mahr - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 3%

Amelia Boyce Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 3%

Sonya Randall - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 3%

Marcus S. Daniel - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

James Alsop - 44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 2%

Danielle Bremburg-Orjala - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 2%

Keenon Hooks - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

James Alsop - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 2%

Melissa Schade - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 2%

Niko Montelibano - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

Alison Solomon - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

Patrick Vest - HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 2%

Kelsie Blackwell - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Curtis Theatre 2%

Katie Kaiser - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Jerry McIntyre - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Setterlund - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 13%

Samantha Jo Jaffray - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 4%

Mylette Nora - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

A. Jeffrey Schoenberg - HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 4%

Barbara Mazeika, Taylor Capozzoli, Manuel Silva - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 3%

Samantha Jo Jaffray - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Ariel Tinsey - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 3%

Mylette Nora - GROUP THERAPY - Theatre 68- The Emerson 3%

Ann Hould-Ward - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Jaymee Ngernwichit - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Aja Bell - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 2%

Toni-Leslie James - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 2%

Zoë Trautmann - PIPPIN - North Coast Rep 2%

Luis Cornejo - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 2%

Michael Mullen - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 2%

Michael Mullen - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Elena Flores - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Michael Mullen - MORNING'S AT SEVEN - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

A. Jeffrey Schoenberg - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Shon LeBlanc - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

Barbara Pedziwiatr - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Santa Paula Theater Center 1%

Shawn Rios - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Arden Lewis - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 1%

Jeremy Lucas & Christopher Robert Smith - HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre 24%

RENEE - house of bards 14%

INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 14%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Musical Theatre West 13%

ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 10%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Victory Theatre Center 5%

SAD LIFE OF A HAPPY MAN - Zephyr Theatre 5%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 4%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - The Broadwater - Mainstage 4%

THE JASON HELFGOTT EXPERIENCE - Broadwater Second Stage 3%

AIM: AN UNTITLED LOVE - USC Bovard Auditorium 2%

PALMARES - The Broadwater - Mainstage 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ryan Lefton - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 7%

Warren Carlyle - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 6%

Ariella Salinas Fiore - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 6%

Noam Shapiro - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 5%

Jason Graae - FOLLIES - MTG at the Broad 4%

Tina Landau - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 4%

Marcus S. Daniel - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 4%

Glenn Casale - THE KING AND I - Glenn Casale 4%

Fred Helsel - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 4%

Cary Jordahl - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 3%

Eli Bauman - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED, OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 3%

Sonya Randall - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 3%

Jordan Kaiser - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Ashley Ward - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 2%

Marshelle Giggles-Mills - FUN HOME - Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse 2%

Jonathan Infante - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Curtis Theatre 2%

Christopher Ashley - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Nora Morris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Street Arts Center 2%

Victoria Lavan - WINTER WISHES - Theatre West 2%

Paige Price - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 2%

Sonya Randall - CARRIE - Cypress College 2%

Scott Borden - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 2%

Bryan Snodgrass - SEUSSICAL - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Renee O’Connor-Sura - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 8%

Renee O’Connor-Sura - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 7%

Brynn Thayer - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 5%

Kathleen Delaney - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 3%

Will Block - HENRY VIII - The Porters of Hellsgate 3%

Jessica Lynn Johnson - MISSIONARY POSITIONS - Zephyr Theatre 3%

Rodney To - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 3%

Amanda Hallman - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 2%

Larry Eisenberg - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Terri Hanauer - GROUP THERAPY - Theatre 68 2%

Sebastian Muñoz - LOVE (2023) - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Jennifer McMillin - ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 2%

Arden Teresa Lewis - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Stephanie Coltrin - HAMLET - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 2%

Andi Chapman - THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 2%

Branda Lock - SEMINAR - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Michael Arndt - KING LEAR - Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival 2%

Thom Babbes - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

Caryn Desai - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

Chay Yew - KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 2%

Madylin Sweeten Durrie & Ignacio Navarro - MISSED OPPORTUNITIES - LOFT Ensemble 1%

Carol Becker - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Broadwater Studio 1%

Debbie Allen - FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 1%



Best Ensemble

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 6%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 5%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 4%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 3%

HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 3%

44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 3%

THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild at the Broad 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 2%

ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 1%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

ANDREWS BROTHERS - Theatre Palisades 1%

ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 1%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 1%

HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 1%

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES - LOFT Ensemble 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Zahacewski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 10%

Gavan Wyrick - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 5%

Michael Tovar - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 4%

Szu-Yun Wang - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 4%

Patrick Duffy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Street Arts Center 4%

Donny Jackson - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 4%

Shasta Armstrong - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 3%

Seth Kamenow - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Ken Billington & Brian Monahan - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Jerry Chappell - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 3%

Cory Pattak & Paul Vaillancourt - CABARET - The Old Globe 2%

Douglas Gabrielle - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

David Zahacewski - SEMINAR - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Josh Epstein - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Vickie Scott - THE TEMPEST - Antaeus Theater Company 2%

Bill Walthall - THE COVER OF LIFE - Elite Theatre Company 2%

Andrew Schmedeke - THE BLUEST EYE - A Noise Within 2%

Heather Harless - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 1%

Grant Gorrell & Steven Parker - HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 1%

Donna Ruzika - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 1%

Antonio Cruz Ventura - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 1%

Ken Billington - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Vickie Scott - LITTLE THEATER - Rogue Machine Theater Company 1%

Hayden Kirschbaum - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Jon Hyrkas - ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brent Ramirez - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 7%

Dan Redfeld - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 7%

Jennifer Lin - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 6%

Jenny Chaney - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 5%

Gabrielle Maldonado - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 4%

Stephen Hulsey - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Curtis Theatre 4%

Aaron Wilson - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 4%

Jan Roper - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 4%

Dennis Castellano - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 3%

Anthony Brewster - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 3%

Julie McBride - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

DJ Brady - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 3%

Bradley Hampton - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Chris Wade - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 2%

Anthony Zediker - TICK, TICK . ..BOOM! - International City Theatre 2%

Ryan O'Connell - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 2%

Jonny Perl - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Larry Collica - FUN HOME - CSH Playhouse 2%

Ryan Whyman - CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

Jennifer Teague - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Mazie Rudolph - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - El Portal Theatre 2%

Roxanna Ward - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - No Square Theatre 2%

Jennifer Lin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%



Best Musical

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Ahmanson Theatre 5%

RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 5%

HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 4%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 3%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 3%

HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 3%

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 3%

44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 3%

SIX (ARAGON TOUR) - Pantages Theater 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 3%

MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 3%

FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild at the Broad 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

ANDREWS BROTHERS - Theatre Palisades 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Street Arts Center 2%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - International City Theatre 2%

PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

1776 - Center Theatre Group at Mark Taper Forum 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 14%

A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 9%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 7%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 5%

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 5%

TWILIGHT - Center Theatre Group at Mark Taper Forum 4%

MACBETH - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 3%

BISEXUAL SADNESS - The Road on Magnolia 3%

YOU CAN’T DISAPPEAR IN STUDIO CITY - Anemoia Films 2%

EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

LOVE (2023) - Force of Nature Productions 2%

JEWS R 2 MUCH FUN - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

MENSTRUATION A PERIOD PIECE - Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center 2%

A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 2%

TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE - Three Clubs 2%

YONIVERSE - Broadwater Black Box 2%

'GROUP THERAPY' - Theatre 68- The Emerson 2%

WARRIOR QUEEN ANAHIT THE BRAVE - Imagine Theatre 2%

HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 1%

CRABS IN A BUCKET - Echo Theater Company 1%

KILL SHELTER - Theatre of NOTE 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Naomi Groleau - CARRIE - Cypress College 4%

Nico Fisher - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 4%

Adina Verson - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 4%

Delaney Holliday - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Stephanie J. Block - INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Calista Loter - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 3%

Zandi De Jesus - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

Jacqueline Patrice - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 3%

Charlotte Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 3%

Niki Metcalf - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 3%

TJ Wilkins - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 3%

Paul Nakauchi - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Zachary Quinn - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

Emily Jewel Hoder - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Tasha Taylor - ANDREWS BROTHERS - Theatre Palisades 2%

Sierra Boggess - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Gabriel Ramirez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Jess Be - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

Nina West - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

Tommi Jo Mongold - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Danica Waitley - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Anastasia Barzee - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 1%

Whitney Vigil - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Actors Repertory Theatre Of Simi 1%

Melanie Goldstein - FUN HOME - CHS Playhouse Woodland Hills 1%

Hayden Magnum - ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Steven L Sears - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 5%

Roberto Williams - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 5%

Rachael Meyers - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

Holly Sidell - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Theatre Palisades 3%

Terryl Duluz - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 3%

Jess Be - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 3%

Mann Alfonso - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 2%

George Salazar - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

CHRIS LEASK - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Julia Cho - THIS IS NOT A TRUE STORY - Artists at Play 2%

Danielle Heaton - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 2%

Janet Wood - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

William Elsman - JULIUS CAESAR - Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

Chase Thomas - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%

Akilah A. Walker - THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 1%

Alex Sheldon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Anna Camp - 2:22 - A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 1%

Perry Shields - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 1%

Kristin Towers-Rowles - TOWARDS ZERO - Theatre 40 1%

Mason Conrad - NOT ANOTHER MIDSUMMER - The Queen's Fools 1%

Sydney Faye Jenkins - MISSED OPPORTUNITIES - LOFT Ensemble 1%

Alison Boole - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 1%

Andy Umberger - A FEW GOOD MEN - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 1%

Amy Brenneman - THE SOUND INSIDE - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Rachel Levy - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 8%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Ahmanson. 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards 6%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 4%

2:22 A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 3%

12TH NIGHT - Shakespeare By The Sea 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES - LOFT Ensemble 2%

HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 2%

EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

ROMEO & JULIET - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

NOT ANOTHER MIDSUMMER - The Queen's Fools 2%

BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

LOVE (2023) - Force of Nature Productions 2%

THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 1%

HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 1%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatre 40 at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre 1%

ONE MOMENT OF FREEDOM - Theater 40 1%

YONIVERSE - Broadwater Black Box 1%

PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

DON GIOVANNI - LA Opera 24%

TOSCA - LA Opera 19%

ROMEO ET JULIETTE - Valley Opera & Performing Arts/Mission Opera 18%

JENNY LIND PRESENTS P.T. BARNUM - Whitefire Theatre 16%

THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE - Long Beach Opera 6%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 6%

OMAR - Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 5%

THE RECITAL - Long Beach Opera 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Benson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 10%

Joel Daavid - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 5%

Matt Herman - CARRIE - Cypress College 4%

Beowulf Boritt - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 4%

Anna Fleische - 2:22 A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Yi-Chien Lee - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

Jason Sherwood - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Patrick Duffy - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 3%

Seth Kamenow - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Bill Wilday - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 3%

Yuki Izumihara - THIS IS NOT A TUE STORY - Los Angeles Theatre Center 2%

Melodie S. Rivers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Christopher Scott Murillo - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Yuri Okahana-Benson - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

Jerry Chappell - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Ernest McDaniel - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 2%

Graig Benson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Katie Iannitello - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Christopher Beyries - HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 1%

Cari Noel - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Curtis Theatre 1%

Wilson Chin - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 1%

François-Pierre Couture - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Kirk Douglas Theatre 1%

Cari Noel - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 1%



Best Solo Production

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 14%

CHARLOTTE MUNSON DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 8%

BARBARA BROWNELL - Santa Monica Playhouse 8%

THE SOUND INSIDE - Pasadena Playhouse 7%

SOMETHING LIKE...MUSICAL PRESENTS LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Jaxx Theatre 7%

BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Broadwater Studio 4%

LEGALLY BRUNETTE: THE SEARCH FOR MY SELF - Garry Marshall Theatre 4%

AMERICAN WHORE STORY - Skylight Theatre 4%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - New Los Angeles Repertory Company 4%

AMANDA BROOMEL - Little Fish Theatre 4%

TWELVE O’CLOCK TALES WITH AVA GARDNER - Whitefire Theatre 3%

THIS WAS NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE A ONE WOMAN SHOW - The Broadwater/The Jaxx Theatre 3%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Fountain Theatre 3%

GETTING THERE WITH REBECCA O'BRIEN - Hudson Guild Theatre 3%

12 O’CLOCK TALES W AVA GARDNER - Whitefire Theatre 2%

I CAN'T INDIAN GOOD - Zephyr Theatre 2%

TRUST ME, I'M FROM ESSEX - Broadwater, Black Box. 2%

NATURALLY TAN - Zephyr Theatre 2%

MISSIONARY POSITIONS - Whitefire Theatre 2%

HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 2%

AVAAZ - South Coast Repertory 2%

TRAGIC MAGIC ~ A STORY OF RECOVERY - Whitefire Theatre 1%

GETTING THERE - Hudson Guild Theatre 1%

QUEEN OF FISHTOWN - Broadwater Black Box 1%

ALMOST MADE - Whitefire Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Holly Baker-Kreiswirth - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 14%

Mitch Rosander - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 6%

Joseph 'Sloe' Slawinski - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 5%

Dan Moses Schreier - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 5%

Ethan Strubbe - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 4%

Zero Osterlind - PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 3%

Maddi Deckard - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

Charlotte & Richard Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Tricia Minty - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Steve Shaw - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Bill Walthall - THE COVER OF LIFE - Elite Theatre Company 2%

Steven Parker - HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 2%

Andrea Allmond - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Fountain Theatre 2%

Jeff Gardner - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Garry Kluger - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Robert Arturo Ramirez - CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

Nick Foran - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatre 40 at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre 2%

JC Gafford - LOVE...OR BEST OFFER - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Kris Kataoka and Amanda Hallman - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 2%

Dave Mickey - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - International City Theatre 1%

Jeff Gardner - THE BLUEST EYE - A Noise Within 1%

Cinthia Nava - HAMLET - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Felicia Cantu - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Kyle Critelli - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%



Best Special Event

VOICES OF AMERICA - South Coast Repertory 17%

JANE AUSTEN IN 48 MINUTES - Little Fish Theatre 16%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 13%

ARTISTS AT PLAY FEST! - Artists at Play 10%

PICK OF THE VINE - Little Fish Theatre 10%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 9%

FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 8%

THE FAIRY SHOW - Foolish Production Co 7%

TWIN DADS - Sklar Brothers 5%

MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE - Studio For Performing Arts LA/MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition 3%

CONTINUOUS SIGNAL: A PINK FLOYD AFFAIR - Digital Mechanix 2%

DEFYING LABELS BY WALID CHAYA - Musical Mondays at The Chapel 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lukas Marvin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 5%

Emilie B. Mirvis - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 4%

Mia Akemi Brown - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 3%

Sara Blanche Hayes - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Jordan Hicks - CARRIE - Cypress College 3%

Julia Lester - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Chad Doreck - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 3%

Alan Ariano - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Brent Ramirez - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Kennedy Kanagawa - INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Ethan Le Phong - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Nick Cortazzo - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

Dana Meller - BRIGADOON - Musical Theatre Guild at the Alex 2%

Jackie Shearn - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Alexandra Ackerman - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Addison Garner - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

Peter Crisafulli - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Zoe Godfrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Becca Peyton - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 1%

Donnie Riddle - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 1%

Richy Mike - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Jalen Friday - HAIR - Altadena Music Theatre 1%

Bianca Flores - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zoo Holmstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 4%

Gina Yates - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 4%

Steven L. Sears - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

Bryan McKinley - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 3%

zandi de jesus - THIS IS NOT A TRUE STORY - Artists at Play 3%

Carlos Gomez Jr. - ALMOST, MAINE - CSH Playhouse 3%

Charlotte Munson - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Kingsmen Shakespeare Company 2%

Miles Muir - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Jorge Garcia - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 2%

Leslie Stevens - INTO THE BREECHES! - International City Theatre 2%

Allen Barstow - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Shawn Plunkett - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Branda Lock - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Julia Cho - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Lyndsay Palmer - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Rachaelmaye aronoff - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

Amanda Charney - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Holly Baker-Kreiswirth - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Anne Elise Doherty - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Jeffrey Winner - ONE MOMENT OF FREEDOM - Theatre 40 1%

Jacob Nye - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Arye Gross - BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 1%

Lily Rains - LIFE SUCKS - Interact Theatre Company 1%

Blake Pannell - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 19%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 13%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 7%

INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 7%

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - Theatre West 5%

CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 4%

WARRIOR QUEEN ANAHIT THE BRAVE - Imagine Theatre 4%

SAMA SAMA: SOLIDARITY IN THE FIELDS - East West Players 3%

SEUSSICAL - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

SNOW WHITE - South Coast Repertory 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Musical Theatre West 3%

PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Rogers Theatre 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rose Center Theater 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Moonlight Youth Theatre 2%

THE PAGETURNERS - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - No Square Theatre 2%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - No Square Theatre 1%

LEGACY A PLAY WITH MUSIC - Grand 0%

