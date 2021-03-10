Lakeshore Records Set To Release SAS RED NOTICE - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK

Lakeshore Records is set to release SAS Red Notice-Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring music by Emmy Award and IFMCA-nominated composer Benji Merrison (Meerkat-A Dynasties Special, The Beatles in India), digitally on March 12. The classically trained musician / producer has created an emotional and yet tension-filled orchestral score that matches the fast-paced thrill ride of a film. Based on the best-selling book by Andy McNab and starring Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hopper, Noel Clarke and Tom Wilkinson, the film will be released by Sky Cinema in the UK and Ireland on March 12 and Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment in the U.S. and Canada in theaters and on premium VOD on March 16.

Tom Buckingham, a suspended special forces operator, is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, heavily armed mercenaries, led by Grace Lewis, seize control o it and hold everyone hostage. Grace threatens to blow up the Channel Tunnel and declare economic war on a government that has its fair share of secrets to keep. Unarmed and cut off from his counter terror team, Tom is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive. To save them he must embrace the unique psychology that makes Grace such a formidable adversary.

Says Merrison, "SAS Red Notice was a dream project to score. The mix of all-out action, psychological thriller elements, the twisted 'Britishness' and the underlying love story are all subjects that play to my musical strengths. It was clear that the score needed a precise thematic language from the off. Once this musical language was established, the true joy was to morph and twist these themes in and out of each other, as the full psychopathic nature of Tom Buckingham unfolds."

Andy McNab, author and Producer, commented, "Benji's score is brilliant, especially the 'psychopathic strings,' which do an amazing job of enveloping the audience in that unique mindset. Give it a listen."

Laurence Malkin, screenwriter and Producer, added, "Benji has been an absolute legend. His music needed to communicate the emotional heart of the film, something the character of Tom Buckingham, as a good functioning psychopath, is unable to do. So, the cues completed the story and Tom's internal journey."

Simon Williams, Investment Director at Ingenious, and Executive Producer, said, "The music added so much value to the finished film and we couldn't be happier with Benji's score. The live recordings at AIR Studios made it all the more exceptional. At Ingenious we're proud to support British artists and are especially excited to see so many of them collaborating with Benji on the music."

Track List

01. Black Swans

02. Georgian Massacre

03. Tom Buckingham

04. Nan's Theme

05. Whitehall

06. Chatting Up Colleen

07. The Assault

08. Resolving Lewis

09. Change Of Plan

10. Leaving St. Pancras

11. Tickets Please

12. Hijacking The Train

13. It Goes Noisy

14. Searching For Sophie

15. Prepping The Job

16. The Battlespace

17. Emergency Response

18. Saving Emmeline

19. My Demans

20. I'm Staying Behind / Emmeline's Escape

21. Finding The Player

22. Britgaz

23. Assuming Command

24. Revealing The Snide

25. Two Psychopaths

26. The Player Is Dead

27. Her Way Out

28. All Target Downs

29. Drop Her

30. Fallout / Tom Vs. Grace

31. My Psychopathy

32. Paris

33. Mallorca

34. SAS The Suite

35. Emergency Response (Roop Remix)

36. Her Way Out (Roop Remix)

37. Finding The Player (Roop Remix)

38. Resolving Lewis (Roop Remix)

39. Fallout / Tom Vs. Grace (Roop Remix)

Purchase Link: https://smarturl.it/SASRedNotice