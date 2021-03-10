Lakeshore Records Set To Release SAS RED NOTICE - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK
The classically trained musician / producer has created an emotional and yet tension-filled orchestral score that matches the fast-paced thrill ride of a film.
Lakeshore Records is set to release SAS Red Notice-Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring music by Emmy Award and IFMCA-nominated composer Benji Merrison (Meerkat-A Dynasties Special, The Beatles in India), digitally on March 12. The classically trained musician / producer has created an emotional and yet tension-filled orchestral score that matches the fast-paced thrill ride of a film. Based on the best-selling book by Andy McNab and starring Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hopper, Noel Clarke and Tom Wilkinson, the film will be released by Sky Cinema in the UK and Ireland on March 12 and Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment in the U.S. and Canada in theaters and on premium VOD on March 16.
Tom Buckingham, a suspended special forces operator, is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, heavily armed mercenaries, led by Grace Lewis, seize control o it and hold everyone hostage. Grace threatens to blow up the Channel Tunnel and declare economic war on a government that has its fair share of secrets to keep. Unarmed and cut off from his counter terror team, Tom is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive. To save them he must embrace the unique psychology that makes Grace such a formidable adversary.
Says Merrison, "SAS Red Notice was a dream project to score. The mix of all-out action, psychological thriller elements, the twisted 'Britishness' and the underlying love story are all subjects that play to my musical strengths. It was clear that the score needed a precise thematic language from the off. Once this musical language was established, the true joy was to morph and twist these themes in and out of each other, as the full psychopathic nature of Tom Buckingham unfolds."
Andy McNab, author and Producer, commented, "Benji's score is brilliant, especially the 'psychopathic strings,' which do an amazing job of enveloping the audience in that unique mindset. Give it a listen."
Laurence Malkin, screenwriter and Producer, added, "Benji has been an absolute legend. His music needed to communicate the emotional heart of the film, something the character of Tom Buckingham, as a good functioning psychopath, is unable to do. So, the cues completed the story and Tom's internal journey."
Simon Williams, Investment Director at Ingenious, and Executive Producer, said, "The music added so much value to the finished film and we couldn't be happier with Benji's score. The live recordings at AIR Studios made it all the more exceptional. At Ingenious we're proud to support British artists and are especially excited to see so many of them collaborating with Benji on the music."
Track List
01. Black Swans
02. Georgian Massacre
03. Tom Buckingham
04. Nan's Theme
05. Whitehall
06. Chatting Up Colleen
07. The Assault
08. Resolving Lewis
09. Change Of Plan
10. Leaving St. Pancras
11. Tickets Please
12. Hijacking The Train
13. It Goes Noisy
14. Searching For Sophie
15. Prepping The Job
16. The Battlespace
17. Emergency Response
18. Saving Emmeline
19. My Demans
20. I'm Staying Behind / Emmeline's Escape
21. Finding The Player
22. Britgaz
23. Assuming Command
24. Revealing The Snide
25. Two Psychopaths
26. The Player Is Dead
27. Her Way Out
28. All Target Downs
29. Drop Her
30. Fallout / Tom Vs. Grace
31. My Psychopathy
32. Paris
33. Mallorca
34. SAS The Suite
35. Emergency Response (Roop Remix)
36. Her Way Out (Roop Remix)
37. Finding The Player (Roop Remix)
38. Resolving Lewis (Roop Remix)
39. Fallout / Tom Vs. Grace (Roop Remix)
Purchase Link: https://smarturl.it/SASRedNotice