Laguna Playhouse Receives $50,000 Grant From Orange County District 5 Relief Program

The Laguna Playhouse has received a $50,000 grant through the Orange County District 5 "Arts Related Small Business and Nonprofit Grant Relief Program." Supervisor Lisa Bartlett has chosen the Laguna Playhouse as a grant recipient due to her personal dedication to preserving the arts in Orange County, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, "During 2020, many arts related businesses and nonprofit organizations in the 5th District of Orange County suffered severe financial distress as a result of COVID-19 and associated State mandates. To that end, I was pleased to launch the 5th District Arts Related Grant Relief Program last year, using American Rescue Plan funding, to provide much needed financial assistance to eligible arts organizations in my district. In 2020, Laguna Playhouse was prepared to celebrate its 100-year anniversary but was sadly forced to cancel its Centennial Gala and theatre season due to the pandemic. As such, it was my great pleasure to present Laguna Playhouse a check for $50,000 this week to help support its many wonderful theatre performances, programs and events going forward."

Comments Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, "The Board of Trustees and all of the constituents of the Laguna Playhouse are very grateful to Lisa Bartlett and the Board of Supervisors for the level of support of the Playhouse and for all of the arts in Orange County. This funding comes at a critical time as we recover from our extended closure."

The Laguna Playhouse is incredibly grateful to Supervisor Bartlett for this recent funding of $50,000 and initial funding in the Fall of 2021 of $20,000 for a total of $70,000. This grant to the Laguna Playhouse provides funding for the main theatre and also the important Education & Outreach programs of the Playhouse including Conservatory and Our Stories.

Learn more about the Our Stories program at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/education-community-engagement/our-stories/. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.