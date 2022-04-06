Laguna Art Museum Makes Art Accessible By Expanding Educational Opportunities

Laguna Art Museum continues its mission of connecting the community to art with educational partnerships and new programming for all ages. From a free admission program and workshops in schools to the new Lit to Life series, the museum offers a variety of opportunities to learn about California art and artists.

"We're making it our mission to connect the next generation to the arts through programming, partnerships and the museum's free children's admission program," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Laguna Art Museum. "We want children and families to feel like they have a place at the museum, where they can explore and experience first-hand how art can enrich their lives."

Opportunities for families to explore the museum are offered through monthly programming and the Free Children's Admission Program, where free admission is offered to children under 12 years of age.

"The museum is thrilled to receive a generous grant from The Segerstrom Foundation to continue allowing children under 12 to explore the museum for free," said Perlin Lee. "The Free Children's Admission Program is a great way to bring families together for a cultural experience at the museum."

While at the museum, families can visit the LAB at LAM, a permanent creative space for learners of all ages. The LAB at LAM is a space for exploration and play where children transform into artists, letting their imagination be inspired by art from museum exhibitions and community events. The space is also used for school tours and special events. Funds to reimagine the LAB at LAM were received from the Offield Family Foundation, which will help create a more inclusive, artist-designed and sensory-friendly space for unique experiences found only at Laguna Art Museum.

On Saturday, April 16, the museum will premiere Look Up!, an artistic collaboration with The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and award-winning artist Elizabeth Turk, in the LAB at LAM. Turk previously worked with Laguna Art Museum during the 2018 Art & Nature festival, where her Shoreline Project brought together 1,000 volunteers for a site-specific performance in Laguna Beach. The Look Up! community video project aims to bring children and families together under the canopy of an immersive art experience. Filmed from above, participants twirl, dance, and march around with colorful umbrellas to represent pixels within moving kaleidoscopic artworks. Afterwards, visitors can create their own artwork with a creative project geared for kids and families. Look Up! will be on view at the museum through June 19.

Every fourth Saturday of the month, Laguna Art Museum brings literature to life with the new family series Lit to Life. Held in the LAB at LAM, Lit to Life sessions include interactive storytelling, an art-making project inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition, in-gallery activities and mindfulness exercises that foster children's understanding of art's role in their lives.

Taking art out of the museum, Laguna Art Museum brings art to local students through its long-standing partnership with Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD). To keep students safe during the pandemic, the museum offered virtual art lessons until resuming in-person instruction in March 2022. Over 600 elementary school students benefit from the program, which brings students monthly sessions that incorporate the museum's exhibitions and permanent collection. The program with LBUSD runs through May 2022 and museum staff are working diligently to enhance programming for the next school year and beyond.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, educational opportunities and programs, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.