Laguna Art Museum Awarded Festival of Arts Foundation Grant in Support of the 2023 Art & Nature Family Festival

The grant will be utilized to enhance the museum's eleventh annual Art & Nature Family Festival.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Laguna Art Museum Awarded Festival of Arts Foundation Grant in Support of the 2023 Art & Nature Family Festival

Laguna Art Museum has announced that it has been awarded a grant in the amount of $3,000 from the esteemed Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation. The grant will be utilized to enhance the museum's eleventh annual Art & Nature Family Festival, a day-long event that offers a plethora of enriching hands-on activities and educational stations for individuals of all ages.

"We are honored to receive this extraordinary gift from the Festival of Arts Foundation, which will play a vital role in supporting our eleventh annual Art & Nature Family Festival,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. “These essential funds will enable us to provide a remarkable opportunity for families to immerse themselves in the exploration of the art-nature connection."

The FOA Foundation has generously supported the museum's educational programs in years past, including bus transportation for school field trips, teaching artist fees, art supplies for school field trips, Art & Nature and LAM’s Imagination Celebration. Laguna Art Museum and The FOA Foundation share a commitment to arts education with more than 100 years of rich histories and connections to the artistic community of Laguna Beach.

On Sunday, November 5, Art & Nature enthusiasts of all ages are invited to join Laguna Art Museum for the highly anticipated Art & Nature Family Festival, taking place at the Main Beach Cobblestones and the museum from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This exciting event will include a captivating docent-guided tour to the Main Beach Cobblestones, where attendees can experience this year's remarkable outdoor exhibition before returning to the museum. The Family Festival will also offer complimentary access to LAM's exceptional exhibitions, engaging hands-on art activities, science and nature-based programs, docent-guided tours and educational programming that celebrates the artistry and beauty of Laguna's natural landscape while highlighting the connection between art and the environment.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum and the eleventh annual Art & Nature Festival, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



