Laguna Art Museum Announces Upcoming Events Exploring Exhibition, JOSEPH KLEITSCH: ABROAD AND AT HOME IN OLD LAGUNA 

On view now through September 24, 2023. Throughout the month of July, Laguna Art Museum will host a series of engaging activities and experiences exploring the exhibition

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Laguna Art Museum announces Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, is on view now through September 24, 2023.  The Exhibition features an impressive assemblage of more than 70 important paintings curated by Jean Stern, Laguna Art Museum's Curatorial Fellow and Director Emeritus of The Irvine Museum. 

Throughout the month of July, Laguna Art Museum will host a series of engaging activities and experiences exploring the exhibition, including Click Here, Click Here and  Click Here.

"Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna is a remarkable journey into the artistry and life of a truly exceptional painter,” said Jean Stern, Laguna Art Museum Curatorial Fellow and Curator of Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna. “Through this exhibition, we delve into Kleitsch's exploration of captivating locations, his deep connection with Laguna Beach, and his timeless ability to capture the essence of his subjects. It is a privilege to curate this collection of over 70 significant paintings, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the artistic legacy of Joseph Kleitsch.” 

Notoriously sociable and admired by many, Kleitsch left his mark in Laguna Beach amid a prolific career that saw him follow his artistic impulses to many beautiful locations.

Special exhibition programs begin with Click Here, on Saturday, July 8. In this lecture, art historian and Laguna Art Museum Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will discuss the life of Joseph Kleitsch, diving into his career and touching upon every period of Kleitsch's artistic output. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets cost $7 for museum members and  $14 for non-members.

On July 15, the programming continues with Click Here. Taking inspiration from the exhibition, Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing and Painting at LCAD, will host a figure drawing workshop, teaching the basics of how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies are included with the purchase of a ticket. Advance tickets are recommended and cost $20 for museum members and $35 for non-members.

Laguna Art Museum presents Click Here on July 16. This event offers a unique perspective on the evolution of Laguna Beach, examining the city through the eyes of painters. Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will expertly juxtapose Kleitsch's century-old paintings with contemporary works by four distinguished artists from the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association: Rick J. Delanty, Calvin Liang, Lisa Mozzini-McDill, and Michael Obermeyer. Discover how artists' relationships with their surroundings shape and influence their artistic expression. Tickets are priced at $20 for museum members and LPAPA members, and $35 for non-museum members.

Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna is generously sponsored by Thomas B. Stiles, II and Barbara Alexander, Historical Collections Council of California Art, Traditional Fine Arts Organization, Inc., an Anonymous Donor, Michael, Sophia and Julia Kelley, Orange County Fine Art Storage / Display, Bonhams, Diane Nesley, Linda and Jim Freund, Joseph and Ambrose and Kevin Rowe and Irene Vlitos Rowe.

To complement the historic exhibition, Laguna Art Museum has published a catalog, now available in the museum store, providing a comprehensive documentation of the artworks on display.

For more information about Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, visitClick Here.




