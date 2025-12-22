La Nueva Ola De Cumbia To Perform At La Cita Bar In Downtown Los Angeles

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La Nueva Ola de Cumbia will perform at La Cita Bar in downtown Los Angeles as part of the group’s ongoing live performance activity in the United States and Mexico.

Known for reworking popular songs from the 1970s through the 1990s and beyond through a cumbia framework, La Nueva Ola de Cumbia has been performing together for more than a decade. The group presents its work with masked performances inspired by lucha libre traditions, with band members maintaining anonymity onstage.

The band has appeared at venues ranging from clubs to large-scale festivals and touring events, incorporating traditional cumbia rhythms with contemporary presentation. Their performances emphasize dance-driven arrangements and collective audience participation.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at La Cita Bar, located at 336 South Hill Street in Los Angeles. Doors open at 9:00 p.m., and the event is open to patrons ages 21 and over.

Tickets

Admission details are available through La Cita Bar. Age restrictions apply.

