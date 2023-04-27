Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present Staged Reading of Joe DiPietro's MISS FOXHOLE 1975

MISS FOXHOLE 1975 will perform on Wednesday, May 10.

Apr. 27, 2023  

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has announced a very special event: the world premiere staged reading of a new musical MISS FOXHOLE 1975 -- book by the Tony Award-winning writer of Memphis, Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by Ryan O'Connell & Val Vigoda, and directed by Kari Hayter.

MISS FOXHOLE 1975 will perform on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

This initial presentation of a new musical comes close on the heels of La Mirada Theatre's recent hit world premiere full production of DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY?

"We're very excited to be part of the birth of Joe, Val, and Ryan's engaging and original piece," said BT McNicholl, La Mirada Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, "particularly with director Kari Hayter and a cast of gifted performing artists bringing it to life for the first time."

In the summer of 1975, 20-year-old Jill Morgenthaler excitedly joins the first class of women admitted to cadet training at Fort Bragg, NC. But Jill and her fellow females are quickly confronted by one unanticipated challenge after another, including the biggest indignity of all: an order to participate in a beauty pageant for the pleasure of the camp's 50,000 male cadets. MISS FOXHOLE 1975 is a new musical based on the astounding, true experience of a group of trailblazing young women, led by military bad-ass Jill Morgenthaler.

The Cast of MISS FOXHOLE 1975 will feature Bella Hicks as "Jill," Jenna Byrd as "Erica," Jenna Lea Rosen as "Kimmy," Wyn Moreno as "Wendell," Andy Umberger as "Captain Mitchell," Trent Mills as "Cadet Bukowski," Adrian Villegas as "Babyface," James Everts as "Cadet," James Tolbert as "Cadet," Zach Santolaya as "Cadet," and James McHale will be reading the stage directions. John W. Calder III is the Production Stage Manager.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Joe DiPietro (Book) has won two Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award and three Outer Critics Circle Awards. This Fall, he premieres Sinatra (Birmingham Rep, UK) and Babbitt, starring Matthew Broderick (La Jolla Playhouse). Some of his other shows include Memphis (2010 Tony Award for Best Musical); Diana (Netflix) Nice Work If You Can Get It (10 Tony nominations); The Toxic Avenger (OCC Award - Best off-Broadway Musical); Ernest Shackleton Loves Me (Off-Broadway Alliance Award - Best Musical); I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (longest-running musical revue in off-Broadway history); as well as the much-produced comedies Clever Little Lies and Over the River and Through the Woods, among others.

Val Vigoda (Music & Lyrics) spent years touring as an electric violinist/singer with Cyndi Lauper, Joe Jackson, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and her own indie band GrooveLily and is also a pioneering writer-actor-musician in acclaimed original shows such as Striking 12, Sleeping Beauty Wakes (Ovation Award - Best Musical), and Ernest Shackleton Loves Me (Off-Broadway Alliance Award - Best Musical). Val also received the Jonathan Larson and ASCAP Richard Rodgers Awards for excellence in musical theatre. For Disney, she's co-written many songs for park attractions, films and live shows (including Toy Story, The Musical). Val is also a cutting-edge live-looping artist, keynote speaker, and former Army lieutenant. She lives in LA with her son Mose.

RYAN O'CONNELL (Music & Lyrics/Musical Direction) is a composer, songwriter, orchestrator, and music director for film, TV, and theater. He has worked with many notable artists, including Michael Bublé, Megan Hilty, Marc Shaiman, Teri Hatcher, Randy Rainbow, and Bette Midler. He has created and/or orchestrated music for Netflix, Cartoon Network, Fox, CBS, NBC, Nickelodeon, and The Walt Disney Company. Notably, with co-writer Val Vigoda, he wrote and produced music for "Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Ryan has conducted live shows all over the country, including Off-Broadway, and currently works as a music director at the Disneyland Resort.

KARI HAYTER (Director) is excited to return after directing this season's Grease for McCoy/Rigby Entertainment & La Mirada Theatre. She has directed plays and musicals for 3D Theatricals, After Hours Theatre Company, Musical Theatre West, Palos Verdes Performing Arts, Summer Repertory Theatre, Cal Rep, the Valley Performing Arts Center, and South Coast Repertory. Most recently, Kari directed Tick, Tick, Boom(International City Theatre), Carrie the Musical (USC), A Light in the Piazza (CCAE Theatricals/Best Direction nomination), Striking 12 (Chance Theatre/Best Direction Nomination), and the West Coast Premiere of Women of Zalongo (NEA Recipient 2022). Many of her productions have been noted as a Los Angeles Critic's Choice, and she was nominated for the LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award (Best Direction of a Musical) for her productions of Parade (Chance Theatre) and Urinetown (Coeurage Theatre). Kari was also nominated for the LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Theatrical Excellence in Direction and was named Director of the Year by StageScene LA. Kari is a proud member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

MISS FOXHOLE 1975 will perform Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 pm at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

Tickets are free and by invitation only.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS COVID PROTOCOLS

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts continues to follow the County and State Public Health guidelines and will follow the protocols in place at the time of any given performance.

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California." This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for "Best Season of the Year." The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call (562) 944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.



La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts to Present Staged Reading of Joe DiPietro's MISS FOXHOLE 1975
April 27, 2023

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has announced a very special event: the world premiere staged reading of a new musical MISS FOXHOLE 1975 -- book by the Tony Award-winning writer of Memphis, Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by Ryan O'Connell & Val Vigoda, and directed by Kari Hayter. 
