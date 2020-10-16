La Mirada Theater Co-Producer Remains Optimistic That Shows Will Go On Next Year

“I think after the election, no matter who wins, COVID will come off the front pages,” said Tom McCoy, co-producer of McCoy Rigby Entertainment.

La Mirada Theater has been closed since March, but its co-producer remains optimistic that shows will be able to go on sometime next year, Whittier Daily News reports.

Council members said they will wait until January before making a final decision on putting on plays next year.

"I think after the election, no matter who wins, COVID will come off the front pages," said Tom McCoy, co-producer of McCoy Rigby Entertainment. "The press is going to stop terrifying the countryside. I have a feeling that when it comes off of the front pages and it's not the sky is falling every single day, who knows, maybe Los Angeles County will allow us to sell every seat for April 2021 for 'Sound of Music' and 'Mamma Mia' in June of 2021."

McCoy says that both productions are ready to go, although the Von Trapp children may need to be recast if they have aged out of their roles.

However, council members are not as optimistic.

"I'm just not as optimistic this will open up after the election," Councilman Ed Eng said. "I can't see this moving as you suggested."

Councilman Steve De Ruse also said, "I'm not as optimistic as the younger crowd is."

The council members will wait until January to make a decision on when, how, or if shows will go on next year.

Read more on Whittier Daily News.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You