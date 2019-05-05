LOVE, MADNESS, AND SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN Comes to The Hudson Guild

The already acclaimed solo show LOVE, MADNESS, AND SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN written and performed by James J Cox and directed by Trace Oakley will stage six performances at The Hudson Guild Theatre. The powerful show will open June 9 - 23, 2019. Tickets on sale The Holllywood Fringe Fest site at: http://hff19.org/5920

Love, Madness, And Somewhere In Between is a no holds barred glimpse into a mystical journey filled with love, pain, insanity and redemption. Scattered along the way is a sprinkling of ironic comic commentary that can only come from a true survivor. "Jimmy" is not so much a hero but more a human being traversing an abusive childhood, a descent into alcoholism and finally plunging into a world of fantastical personification which dwell amidst humanity's darkest sins. Does Pure Love in fact transform and redeem, or are some lives beyond salvation?

JAMES J. COX - Playwright / Actor / Producer -An actor, writer and a comic. He is a twenty-year veteran of the United States Navy and grew up on Long Island, NY. James is a proud member of Theatre West, SAG/AFTRA and Actors' Equity and has appeared in Theatre West stage productions including The Man Who Saved Everythingand Discontent,which James also wrote for Westfest 2018. James has also written a novel, Roppongiand a screenplay, Forgiving Jack. He also starred in Benevolence, a world premiere from The 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. James has appearedin several Theatre and film projects, including The Diary of Anne Frank, Plaza Suite, Mad Men and Getting On, as well as the critically acclaimed Indy film, California Solo, with Robert Carlyle. Jamesis also a stand- up comic who has appeared at several clubs throughout the LA area including The Ice House and The Comedy Store. James J. Cox is represented by The Firm LA, Talent and Model Agency.

TRACE OAKLEY - Director- has directed more than 60 productions including PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (Culver City Public Theatre), ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, RUDDIGORE (Proof Doubt Closer Theatre Company), PEARLY GATES (El Portal Theatre), LOVERS AND OTHER STRANGERS (Avery Schreiber Playhouse), BOB CRATCHIT AND MR. TIGHTWAD (Secret Rose Theater), and THE ACCIDENTAL CLUB (Whitefire Theatre). Trace worked on the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of ROLLIN' ON THE TOBA, and later stage managed and co-directed the Los Angeles production. He received a United Nations medal for distinguished service for his U.S. Depart­ment of Defense touring production, HOLLYWOOD HOMICIDE WHODUNNIT. Other directing credits include A CHRISTMAS CAROL (where he had the distinction of giving fu­ture teen heartthrob Zac Efron his first professional acting job). Trace is the proud co-founder of the Proof Doubt Closer Theatre Company, now in its fourth year.

PERFORMANCES FOR LOVE, MADNESS, AND SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN

Sunday, June 9th @4:30 pm

Friday, June 14th@8:30 pm

Saturday, June 15th @8:30 pm

Friday, June 21st @8:30 pm

Saturday, June 22nd @ 8:30pm

Sunday, June 23rd @4:30 pm

The Hudson Guild Theatre, located at 6539 Santa Monica Bl. Los Angeles, CA. 90038

General Admission: $20.00. Running time: 60 minutes.

