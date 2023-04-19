Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY To Debut At The Santa Monica Playhouse

This powerful story is a tribute to the legacy of the 80s club culture and the enduring importance of community.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Last Night at the Odyssey will debut at the Santa Monica Playhouse! What if you could travel back in time to the 1980s and experience the vibrant club culture of LA's Studio 54-inspired scene?

Last Night at the Odyssey, the latest play from 20-year-old playwright and director Adeline Jackson, takes you on a thrilling journey through the eyes of a group of young adults who find solace and belonging in a club called The Odyssey. But when their sanctuary is threatened by the revocation of their dance license and an act of arson, they must band together to fight for what they believe in.

This powerful story is a tribute to the legacy of the 80s club culture and the enduring importance of community. The play explores the universal themes of friendship, resilience, sexuality, the AIDS epidemic, familial relationships, and its enduring

Last Night at the Odyssey will run at the Santa Monica Playhouse from May 4th to May 6th. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased online: Click Here

Last Night at the Odyssey is more than just a play; it's an emotional journey that will leave you feeling inspired and empowered. This powerful story of friendship, resilience, and acceptance is a testament to the human spirit and will resonate with anyone who has ever fought for something they believe in.

You don't want to miss out on this incredible experience! Witness the grand debut of this phenomenal production and be a part of history in the making. Come and be moved by the passion and dedication of the talented cast and creative team.

This is your chance to witness a story that needs to be told, a story that will stay with you long after the final curtain call. Don't wait, join us for this unforgettable journey and see for yourself why Last Night at the Odyssey is destined for greatness. Let's make this debut one for the books!




