LACO Principal Clarinet Releases New Album Featuring, For First Time, 3 Bach Cello Suites Arranged For Bass Clarinet

THREE CELLO SUITES from clarinetist Joshua Ranz and Navona Records is a truly groundbreaking take on Bach's legendary works. The album features, for the first time ever, three unabridged cello suites by Bach arranged for the bass clarinet. Ranz selected Suites 1, 4, and 2 in that order for this recording because, together, they form a cohesive and dynamic whole.

"Bach's music transcends any one instrument, and I believe having the opportunity to hear it with a fresh set of ears can be an invigorating way to experience his genius," says Ranz. "I have discovered that playing and recording the suites on the bass clarinet offers a fluidity and lyricism, giving the music a unique beauty rarely heard in other renditions. Great cellists have told me that they prefer certain movements on the bass clarinet than even on their own instrument."

Ranz is the principal clarinetist of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. In addition, he holds the position of bass clarinet with the Pacific Symphony and also the chair of principal clarinet of the New West Symphony.

In addition to his performances, Ranz is very active in the television and motion picture industry. He can be heard prominently featured on bass clarinet in such films as La La Land and Catch Me If You Can and just recently, he was featured prominently playing clarinet in a klezmer style in the recent release of the film An American Pickle featuring Seth Rogen available on HBO MAX (the soundtrack is available on Spotify, Amazon, and iTunes.) Ranz has also played on over 200 soundtracks for John Williams, James Horner, Randy Newman, Alan Silvestri, Jerry Goldsmith, Alexander Desplat, and many others. Some of the films he has played on include Star Wars Episodes VII and IX, The Lego Movie 2, Toy Story IV, Men in Black, Ready Player One, and Frozen 2.

Ranz is on the faculty as Lecturer in Clarinet at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music and as a studio artist at the Biola Conservatory of Music.

He plays on Buffet Tosca clarinets and a Buffet Tosca bass clarinet, with Vandoren reeds and Vandoren BD5 mouthpieces.

To purchase the recording, please visit Apple Music/iTunes or Amazon.com.