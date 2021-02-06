LA Writers Center Launches Online “Breathe” Play Reading Series to Amplify BIPOC Voices

LA Writers Center presents a free online reading of "Villains" by Marquis Ewing as a part of their "Breathe" online play reading series, which will live stream on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network at Howlround.tv beginning Saturday 27 February 2021 at 11 a.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 1 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 2 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4).

The LA Writers Center is a diverse organization. They have developed new work that has amplified BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ stories for almost two decades. But they believe that they can do better.

The company believes that instead of speaking, it would be better to listen. Instead of making promises, it would be best to take action. With that in mind, LAWC is partnering with HowlRound to present "Breathe," an online play reading series designed to advance these stories.

The company will be presenting one reading a month through the end of the year.

"Villains", is directed by Susan Dalian, and stars Marc Ewing as Omar and Narrator, Kyle Mattocks as Gerald, Graham Sibley as Jeff, Vera Cherny as Lizavyeta Ivanovna, Matthew Fox as Doug and Alyse Marie reading stage directions.

The event takes place on February 27th at 11am.

When three New York actors (two black and one white), become disillusioned by Hollywood's lack of racial diversity, they plan to make their own production, only to find themselves becoming victims of their very own destructive biases and interests.

The rest of the plays in the "Breathe" reading series will be announced shortly.

For more information, visit http://www.lawriterscenter.org/villains-by-marquis-ewing.html https://howlround.com/series/la-writers-centers-breathe.