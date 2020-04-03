L.A. Theatre Works to Offer Free Audio Theater
The theaters may be closed, but the show goes on at L.A. Theatre Works. The world's leading producer of audio theater, LATW offers audiences around the globe free access to state-of-the-art recordings of both contemporary and classic plays, each performed by leading actors of stage and screen.
L.A. Theatre Works productions are aired weekly by radio stations across the U.S. and internationally. Every Friday, audiences can stream that week's broadcast online for free, along with broadcasts from previous weeks.
Currently streaming: The Sisters Rosensweig by Wendy Wasserstein, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, JoBeth Williams and Caroline Aaron. Available beginning April 4: Park Your Car in Harvard Yard, written by Israel Horovitz and starring Judith Ivey and Jason Robards; starting April 11: Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Lost in Yonkers by Neil Simon, starring Barbara Bain, Dan Castellaneta, Ben Diskin, Roxanne Hart and Kenneth Schmidt; April 18: Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, starring James Marsters, Charles Busch, Emily Bergl and Matthew Wolf; and April 25: The Graduate, with Matthew Rhys, Kathleen Turner, Bruce Davison and John Getz. To stream current and recently broadcast plays from the L.A. Theatre Works weekly radio series, go to https://latw.org/broadcasts#recent.
Listeners can hear additional titles by subscribing, also free, to L.A. Theatre Works podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and more. Some of the titles available include The Motherf***er with the Hat by Stephen Adly Guirgis with Chris Rock, Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Annabella Sciorra and Yul Vazquez; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan, starring Mark Ruffalo, Josh Hamilton and Missy Yager; and Things You Shouldn't Say Past Midnight, a bedroom farce by Peter Ackerman that might just be the funniest (and sexiest) play L.A. Theatre Works has ever recorded. Subscribe at https://latw.org/podcasts.
Finally, free access is always available to over 30 science-themed plays from the company's "Relativity Series." Titles include such award-winning plays as Copenhagen by Michael Frayn, starring Alfred Molina, Shannon Cochran and David Krumholtz; and Proof by David Auburn starring Robert Foxworth, Anne Heche, Kaitlyn Hopkins and Jeremy Sisto. With lead funding provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, bridging science and the arts in the modern world, the plays in this series present science as a thoroughly human endeavor, bringing to life the people and stories behind the research and invention that shape and change our world. To stream plays from the Relativity Series, go to https://latw.org/relativity-series. The Relativity Series is also available as a podcast at https://latw.org/podcasts.
"We know things are uncertain right now but we also know that nothing has the power to unite a community like the arts," says LATW producing artistic director Susan Loewenberg. "So while you're caring for those around you, please take the time to care for yourself and enjoy the things you love. We hope that LATW can do our small part to make these difficult times just a little bit better."