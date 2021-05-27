Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

L.A. Theatre Works' Presentation of Broadway's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST: LIVE IN HD Available to View

“The Importance of Being Earnest” is a glorious comedy of mistaken identity, which ridicules codes of propriety and etiquette.

May. 27, 2021  
L.A. Theatre Works' Presentation of Broadway's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST: LIVE IN HD Available to View

L.A. Theatre Works is holding over the stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's critically acclaimed Broadway production of Oscar Wilde's comedy "The Importance of Being Earnest: Live in HD" for an additional month, through June 30. Directed by and starring Brian Bedford, LATW is making the production, previously shown in movie theaters across the country, available to home viewers for the first time.

"The Importance of Being Earnest" is a glorious comedy of mistaken identity, which ridicules codes of propriety and etiquette. Dashing men-about-town John Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff pursue fair ladies Gwendolen Fairfax and Cecily Cardew. Matters are complicated by the imaginary characters invented by both men to cover their on-the-sly activities - not to mention the disapproval of Gwendolen's mother, the formidable Lady Bracknell.

This high-definition event brings the best of Broadway to movie audiences, and includes the added bonus of host David Hyde Pierce taking viewers backstage for a special behind-the-scenes peek. "This delightful production of Earnest shouldn't be missed, and for the people who couldn't see it on Broadway, Broadway is coming to them," he said.

An intermission special features Alfred Molina and Oscar Wilde expert Michael Hackett discussing Wilde, the writer and the man.

"The Importance of Being Earnest: Live in HD" was captured live in high-definition by L.A. Theatre Works from Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd St.) and features the original cast of the 2011 Broadway production.

DETAILS:


WHEN:
Streaming on demand now through June 30.

WHERE:
latw.org/hd-screenings or theatermania.stream/products/the-importance-of-being-earnest.

TICKETS:
$15 USD / $18 CAD / £10 GBP per household


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
JJ Niemann
JJ Niemann
Austin Scott
Austin Scott

Related Articles
NYPL Billy Rose Theatre Division Will Celebrate 90 Years with IM STILL HERE Virtual Benefi Photo

NYPL Billy Rose Theatre Division Will Celebrate 90 Years with I'M STILL HERE Virtual Benefit

SHOW OF TITLES, Close, Gyllenhaal, Grammar, Moves to June 13 Photo

SHOW OF TITLES, Close, Gyllenhaal, Grammar, Moves to June 13

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre Announces Patrick Brien As Director Of Livestreaming DINNE Photo

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre Announces Patrick Brien As Director Of Livestreaming DINNER WITH FRIENDS

New York Theatre Workshop Announces Final Programming for 2020/21 Artistic Instigator Seas Photo

New York Theatre Workshop Announces Final Programming for 2020/21 Artistic Instigator Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Winner Announced for 11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition
  • COCA's BILLY ELLIOT The Musical Tickets Are On Sale Now!
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Second DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Show added at The Fabulous Fox Theatre