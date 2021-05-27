L.A. Theatre Works' Presentation of Broadway's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST: LIVE IN HD Available to View

L.A. Theatre Works is holding over the stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's critically acclaimed Broadway production of Oscar Wilde's comedy "The Importance of Being Earnest: Live in HD" for an additional month, through June 30. Directed by and starring Brian Bedford, LATW is making the production, previously shown in movie theaters across the country, available to home viewers for the first time.



"The Importance of Being Earnest" is a glorious comedy of mistaken identity, which ridicules codes of propriety and etiquette. Dashing men-about-town John Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff pursue fair ladies Gwendolen Fairfax and Cecily Cardew. Matters are complicated by the imaginary characters invented by both men to cover their on-the-sly activities - not to mention the disapproval of Gwendolen's mother, the formidable Lady Bracknell.



This high-definition event brings the best of Broadway to movie audiences, and includes the added bonus of host David Hyde Pierce taking viewers backstage for a special behind-the-scenes peek. "This delightful production of Earnest shouldn't be missed, and for the people who couldn't see it on Broadway, Broadway is coming to them," he said.



An intermission special features Alfred Molina and Oscar Wilde expert Michael Hackett discussing Wilde, the writer and the man.



"The Importance of Being Earnest: Live in HD" was captured live in high-definition by L.A. Theatre Works from Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd St.) and features the original cast of the 2011 Broadway production.

DETAILS:



WHEN:

Streaming on demand now through June 30.



WHERE:

latw.org/hd-screenings or theatermania.stream/products/the-importance-of-being-earnest.



TICKETS:

$15 USD / $18 CAD / £10 GBP per household