'LA Revival' Benefit Concert Confirmed with Dwight Yoakam, Turnpike Troubadours, & More

“LA Revival,” a special benefit concert presented by Thirty Tigers and Triple Tigers, will take place Wednesday, February 19 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and feature performances from Dwight Yoakam, Turnpike Troubadours, Cam, Corey Kent, Carter Faith, Shane Profitt and Brit Taylor.

All proceeds from the event will go to the MusiCares® LA Fire Relief Effort to help support those impacted by the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area last month. Tickets for the show will go on-sale tomorrow, February 5 at 5:00pm CT. Full details can be found HERE.

MusiCares® helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency and recovery programs, MusiCares® is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy® in 1989 as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares® safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org.

