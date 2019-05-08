LA Premiere of TAPPING MY WAY TO THE NUTHOUSE Opens at Hollywood Fringe Fest June 8

Playwright Lynne Jassem's Los Angeles premiere Tapping My Way to the Nuthouse is a titillating tale of a five-year old burgeoning neurotic who finally ends up in the nuthouse after her rapid ascent through childhood stardom and eventual descent into craziness. Only tap dancing keeps her nose above the water line. Mix in some spoken mime and multimedia...and there you have the show... Will insanity Win???

Tapping My Way to the Nuthouse has three performances at the Lounge Theatre (6201 Santa Monica Blvd. 90038) Saturday, June 8that 8 PM, Sunday, June 16that 2 PM and Saturday, June 22ndat 12 PM. Tickets are $20 and available at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6099?tab=tickets

Workshops with Lynne Jassem also offers acting workshops. A tap workshop will take place on June 14th at 4 PM at the Lounge. A mime workshop for actors takes place on June 23rd at 12 PM.

Photo Credit: Kelli Taylor Squires





