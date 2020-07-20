LA Philharmonic Announces New CFO, Karen Sturges

Chad Smith, David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, announced today, on behalf of the Board of Directors and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the appointment of Karen Sturges to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Karen joins the LA Phil from Endeavor Content, where she was the SVP and Head of Finance.

"Karen is joining the LA Phil at a pivotal moment, during a time when we are addressing the ongoing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, but more importantly, as we begin to reimagine our organization and the work it will do in the years ahead," said Chad Smith. "Karen's experience as an innovative finance executive in the media and entertainment sectors will be critical in helping to shape our digital future. Her love of classical music and deep appreciation for the mission of our organization make her the ideal partner as Gustavo and I continue to build the foundation for all that is to come. I can't wait for Karen to join the team."

Karen Sturges assumes her new position August 10th, reporting to Chad Smith. Her responsibilities include overseeing the organization's financial, information technology and office administration functions. She has held several senior financial roles in the entertainment industry including SVP & CFO, Global Television Distribution at NBCUniversal; VP, Financial Planning & Analysis at WarnerBros Entertainment; and Executive Director, Finance at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Karen earned both her Bachelor of Accounting degree and Master of Business Administration degree, with a dual emphasis on finance and information systems, from the University of Southern California. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

"I am honored to join the executive team that Chad Smith has put together at the LA Phil," said Karen Sturges. "As a lifetime lover of classical music, I look forward to being part of supporting the LA Phil's mission to bring the gift of live music, artistry and education to our community."



Karen Sturges was born and raised in Southern California and has had a 25-year career in the media and entertainment industry. Her professional experience includes public accounting, internal audit, controllership, system implementation, process transformation and financial planning and analysis.

She began in audit with Arthur Andersen where she earned her CPA, before being recruited to Disney as part of a management training program. She then moved to Sony Pictures Entertainment in senior finance roles within the Television Distribution business.

In 2005 Karen was approached by Warner Bros. where she took on Financial Compliance and Process Improvement and Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis roles. Returning to the television business in 2012, Karen served as CFO for the Global Television Distribution and New Media business at NBCUniversal. She moved to Endeavor Content in 2019 where she built the finance function and oversaw all financial aspects of its productions, acquisitions, sales and distribution of TV, film and audio content. ﻿ Karen resides in Manhattan Beach with her husband Tom and their 11-year old son Kian.

