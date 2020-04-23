LA Phil Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel Guest JudgesOn TOP CHEF Tonight

Article Pixel Apr. 23, 2020  

Gustavo Dudamel and members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic reunite in tonight's episode of Bravo's Top Chef, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the LA Phil.

In an episode titled "Get Your Phil," the competing chefs draw inspiration from the orchestra and work in pairs to find harmony between two flavor profiles, culminating in a meal prepared for Dudamel and members of the LA Phil at the downtown L.A. restaurant Otium.

Previews for the episode can be viewed here. The episode airs tonight, April 23, at 7PM PDT on Bravo TV.




