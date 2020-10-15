LA Opera Announces Online Events - Week Of October 19

Later this month begins a new LA Opera Connects series, a deep dive into the intersections of music, history, literature and science.

In case you missed the news, after becoming the first major American Opera Company to respond to stay-at-home orders by launching an acclaimed series of LA Opera At Home online offerings, the company is now making streaming a permanent part of its programming.

Under the On Now banner, the company will shine the spotlight on new and innovative interpretations of opera that viewers in Los Angeles and beyond can enjoy on screens, even when stay-at-home recommendations are lifted. To date, the company reports more than 750,000 views of its online programming since its launch on March 17, 2020, demonstrating a clear demand for such content.

The newly renamed LA Opera On Now platform will soon expand to include a series of exciting new Digital Shorts commissions as well as a November 14 stream of The Anonymous Lover by Joseph Bologne, the first known Black classical composer.

Additionally, later this month begins a new LA Opera Connects series, a deep dive into the intersections of music, history, literature and science. The series launches on October 22 with an exploration of Wagner's Tannhäuser, and continues on November 7 to focus on Joseph Bologne and The Anonymous Lover.

Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, October 20, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family Time

Gather the kids for a fun-filled musical adventure with soprano Jamie Chamberlin and tenor Nathan Granner (and Esther the opera dog!). On this episode of Sing Out Loud, they're joined by guest mezzo-soprano Nandani Sinha to celebrate the furry (and feathered) friends that we all love.

Thursday, October 22, at 10am PDT - Coffee with Conlon

Music Director James Conlon hosts an informal morning chat about all things opera, taking on audience questions. Readers are invited to submit questions by clicking here.

Friday, October 23, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recitals

Baritone Michael J. Hawk, a member of the company's young artist program, partners with pianists Nino Sanikidze, Brendon Shapiro and Louis Lohraseb for a recital of music inspired by the Bard, "Shakespeare in France and on Broadway."

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/OnNow.

