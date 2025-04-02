Kirsten Vangsness And Dominic Burgess To Lead HONEST TALK FOR SERIAL LIARS at The Pico

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kirsten Vangsness and Dominic Burgess will lead an ensemble cast in the debut staged reading of HONEST TALK FOR SERIAL LIARS by Phinneas Kiyomura (Nimrod, Avatar: The Last Airbender) under the direction of Alina Phelan Ballou and Mike Rozycki. Rachael Hip-Flores, Cherish Monique Duke, Alex Hogy, Jack Kelly, Christopher Neiman, and Kiyomura complete the ensemble.

From the twisted topical mind of Phinneas Kiyomura, HONEST TALK FOR SERIAL LIARS is a night of seven short plays that explore the line between right and wrong, truth and fiction, life and death - and then cross it with abandon. Performances will be at The Pico (10508 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064) on April 11 and 12 at 8 p.m.. Tickets have an average price of $20 and are available at https://our.show/honesttalk and www.bespokeplays.com.

Last year, Kirsten Vangsness starred as the titular character in Phinny Kiyomura's play NIMROD (which can be found as a podcast if you want to give a listen) and is excited as ever to be reading his words and working with the creative marvel that is Bespoke. Kirsten is the creator & host of BITS, a monthly performance marathon at Theatre of NOTE, and she plays the bespectacled tech kitten, Penelope Garcia, on Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Dominic was born and raised in Stoke-on-Trent, England, and is the proud parent of five cats (the perfect amount of cat). Notable credits include FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN, DR DEATH, PALM ROYALE, THE GOOD PLACE, and more. He also did some STAR TREK and STAR WARS but he'll never reveal which his favourite franchise is ("Warp 8, engage"). His fish tank recently had a balloon molly population explosion, so if you or your loved ones would like 75 fish, speak to him after the show.

Phinny Kiyomura is a playwright, television and screenwriter, and former skate punk from Long Beach, CA. His award-winning plays have been produced at Bespoke Plays, Theatre of NOTE, Padua Playwrights, and various other theatres in the US and abroad. He has written for ABC, Freeform, Amazon, and Netflix, most recently on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

BESPOKE PLAYS creates international opportunities for writers with diverse stories and worldviews by developing new plays in Los Angeles, New York, and London through a process customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play.

