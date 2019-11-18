Kay Cole And Barry Pearl Join Cast Of Group Rep's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

Kay Cole and Barry Pearl join the cast of the Group Rep's production of Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman's beloved farce THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, directed by Bruce Kimmel and produced by Doug Haverty. The play runs December 6, 2019 through January 12, 2020 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, California.

The comedy classic takes place a few weeks before Christmas in small town USA, after a famously outlandish NYC radio personality is invited to dine at the house of the well-to-do local factory owner. When this sharp-tongued celebrity slips on a patch of ice outside the front door and injures his hip confining him to the house for a month, he drives his hosts mad by insulting them, monopolizing their world, wreaking havoc with romantic antics and receiving a constant stream of bizarre guests, including performers, scientists, penguins and even paroled convicts. As Christmas Day approaches, mayhem ensues and fate delivers a comeuppance.

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER debuted on October 16, 1939, at the Music Box Theatre in New York City, where it ran until 1941, closing after 739 performances. The play later enjoyed a number of New York and London revivals. In addition to versions of the play on both radio and TV, most notable was the adaptation for the 1942 feature film, scripted by Philip G. Epstein and Julius J. Epstein and directed by William Keighley. The film featured Monty Woolley, Bette Davis, Ann Sheridan, Billie Burke, Jimmy Durante, Mary Wickes and Richard Travis.

Kay Cole will play the role of Miss Preen, the nurse hired to take care of Sheridan Whiteside (played by Jim Beaver) who overstays his welcome as a dinner guest due to a nasty fall. The role of Miss Preen was played by Mary Wickes in the 1942 feature film. Kay Cole has been performing in TV, Film and Television since she was six years old. She is proud to have created the role of Maggie in the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line. She also loved playing Madame Thenardier in the LA production of Les Miserables. Recently, she co-starred in an original musical presentation Havana Music Hall. She also guest starred on "Grace and Frankie" this year. Lately, Kay loves directing, choreographing, teaching and writing in Los Angeles, London and New York and occasionally performing her solo evening with John Boswell, which lead to the release of her first solo CD "Souvenir" on Kritzerland Records, produced by Bruce Kimmel and musically arranged by John Boswell. Most recently, Kay directed In A Booth At Chasen's at the El Portal Theatre. She directed and choreographed I Only have Eyes for You, Firecracker an original play she co-wrote, Another Washington Affair, Love Again, Poison and A Dull Pain Turned Sharp. She is in preproduction to direct and choreograph an original rock opera film Daniel in Babylon. http://www.kaycole.net

Sharing the boards with Kay Cole is longtime friend, Barry Pearl who takes on the role of Banjo, a famous and lively Hollywood comedian and grown-up adolescent, who visits curmudgeon Whiteside during his recuperation. Banjo was played by singer/musician/comedian/actor Jimmy Durante in the 1942 film. Barry Pearl is best known for his portrayal of Doody in Paramount's iconic hit film, Grease, began his professional acting career 58 years ago co-starring as Randolph McAfee in the original Broadway production of Bye Bye Birdie. Other credits include: Broadway's Oliver!, A Teaspoon Every Four Hours, Lenny's Back, The Producers and Baby It's You! Regional & Tour: Boynton Beach Club, Cheers Live-On Stage, Twelve Angry Men, Hairspray, Happy Days: A New Musical. TV: "Grease-Live," House," "Criminal Minds," "Days Of Our Lives," "ER." Film: My Favorite Martian, Avenging Angel, The Newest Pledge and the newly released, The Silent Natural. Barry also teaches film arts to the special needs community all over the country via Joey Travolta's Inclusion Film Company. For more about Barry, follow him on Facebook and on Instagram at barry_pearl_la.

See Kay Cole and Barry Pearl, dear friends for 58 years, share the stage together for the first time since 1961, in the Group Rep's production of THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER.

About show times and tickets: December 6, 2019 - January 12, 2020. Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm. Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Talkbacks after Sunday matinees with cast and crew are December 15 and December 29. Tickets: $25. Seniors 65+/Students with ID: $20. Groups of 10 or more: $15. Tickets/information: www.thegrouprep.com or (818) 763-5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre - Main Stage, 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood 91601.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You