KPFK's Arts In Review Holiday Drama Special Presents Premiere Of  CHURCHILL AND ROOSEVELT AT CHRISTMAS

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, presents its annual Holiday Special, featuring the AIR Repertory Players. Under the direction of Irene Arranga, this year's Holiday dramatizations include the premiere of Churchill and Roosevelt at Christmas, written by Julio Martinez, and an encore presentation of Christmas in Tinseltown (the story of the creation of "White Christmas"). Also featured is the holiday music of Al Jarreau, Jane Fuller and guitarist AnnaMaria. Hosted by entertainment journalist Julio Martinez, the program airs Wednesday, Dec 25 (9 to 10am­­­­­­­­­­), on KPFK 90.7.FM, streamed live worldwide on kpfk.org.

Churchill and Roosevelt at Christmas recreates the actual events that happened at the White House, following President Roosevelt's "Day of Infamy" speech on December 8, 1941. Hearing the speech, Prime Minister Winston Churchill invited himself to the White House for 20 days over the Christmas holidays, including a staff of over 20, much to the consternation of Eleanor Roosevelt. Christmas in Tinseltown, takes a look at early 1940s Hollywood, the making of the 1942 Paramount classic film, Holiday Inn, and the creation of the most popular Christmas song of all time.

The AIR Repertory Players features the talents of Irene Arranga, Linnea Liu Dakin, Richard Heft, Cullen Kirkland, Ed Krieger, Richard M. Johnson, Lauren Lewis, Gigi Perreau and John Sweet. Other Arts in Review radio dramatizations include Che and Allen, All is Calm, All is Bright, The Nutcracker's Journey, Keeping Christmas Well, A Christmas Eve Truce, One Horse Open Sleigh, To All a Good Night, O Henry's The Gift of the Magi, Dreidels and Donuts and Mark Twain's The Diary of Adam and Eve.

Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles area, in Santa Barbara (98.7FM) and streamed live around the world on kpfk.org.





